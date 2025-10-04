The post Samsung Taps Coinbase To Provide Crypto Access, Driving Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech giant Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to offer crypto services to its 75 million Galaxy users in the United States. This marks a positive development for the crypto industry, considering how it could boost mainstream adoption. Samsung Partners with Coinbase To Offer Users Crypto Access The tech giant announced in a press release that it is partnering with Coinbase to enable users in the U.S. to purchase crypto directly in-app with Samsung Pay. The firm noted that this will provide users with more options for managing their investments and accessing funds on its platform. The top crypto exchange also confirmed this Samsung partnership, revealing that Galaxy users in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Coinbase One, which offers zero trading fees, staking rewards, and other benefits. Coinbase highlighted the significance of this development in terms of crypto adoption, noting that there are currently over 75 million Samsung Galaxy owners. Meanwhile, both companies plan to expand access to more Galaxy users worldwide in the coming months. It is worth noting that this announcement builds on an initial partnership Samsung and Coinbase announced in July earlier this year. At the time, the crypto exchange integrated Samsung Pay as a payment option within its app for North American users. Now, this partnership has expanded with the tech giant also integrating Coinbase’s services into its platform. It also comes as more companies look to offer crypto access to their users, one way or another. Earlier this year, JPMorgan, the largest U.S. Bank, had also tapped Coinbase to offer crypto access to its clients. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong remarked that they are excited to be partnering with Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. He further noted that they are offering over 75 million Galaxy users free access to Coinbase One to bring… The post Samsung Taps Coinbase To Provide Crypto Access, Driving Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech giant Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to offer crypto services to its 75 million Galaxy users in the United States. This marks a positive development for the crypto industry, considering how it could boost mainstream adoption. Samsung Partners with Coinbase To Offer Users Crypto Access The tech giant announced in a press release that it is partnering with Coinbase to enable users in the U.S. to purchase crypto directly in-app with Samsung Pay. The firm noted that this will provide users with more options for managing their investments and accessing funds on its platform. The top crypto exchange also confirmed this Samsung partnership, revealing that Galaxy users in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Coinbase One, which offers zero trading fees, staking rewards, and other benefits. Coinbase highlighted the significance of this development in terms of crypto adoption, noting that there are currently over 75 million Samsung Galaxy owners. Meanwhile, both companies plan to expand access to more Galaxy users worldwide in the coming months. It is worth noting that this announcement builds on an initial partnership Samsung and Coinbase announced in July earlier this year. At the time, the crypto exchange integrated Samsung Pay as a payment option within its app for North American users. Now, this partnership has expanded with the tech giant also integrating Coinbase’s services into its platform. It also comes as more companies look to offer crypto access to their users, one way or another. Earlier this year, JPMorgan, the largest U.S. Bank, had also tapped Coinbase to offer crypto access to its clients. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong remarked that they are excited to be partnering with Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. He further noted that they are offering over 75 million Galaxy users free access to Coinbase One to bring…