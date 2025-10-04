Samsung Partners With Coinbase To Bring Crypto To Galaxy Users

صرافیDEX+
نویسنده: Cryptodaily
2025/10/04 20:19
Consumer electronics giant Samsung has expanded its partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to enable its Galaxy smartphone users to access crypto through the native Samsung wallet. 

The partnership will provide easier access to cryptocurrency for 75 million Galaxy users in the US, with a global rollout also in the works. 

Coinbase Expands Coinbase Integration 

Electronics giant Samsung has expanded its partnership with Coinbase to allow its Galaxy smartphone users to buy crypto directly from its native Samsung Wallet. The first phase of the partnership will see 75 million Galaxy smartphone users in the US gain access to Coinbase One, a subscription service that offers zero staking fees, high staking rewards, and account protection to secure funds and accounts from unauthorized access. Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase, stated, 

While the initial rollout is in the US, the partnership will be expanded to Galaxy smartphone users worldwide, potentially bringing a substantial influx of new investors into the cryptocurrency market. There are over one billion Galaxy smartphone users globally. 

Making Crypto More Accessible 

The partnership will allow Galaxy smartphone users in the US to buy crypto using Samsung Wallet. Users will also get free access to Coinbase One, which costs $4.99 per month for the basic version and $29.99 for the premium version. Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong believes the partnership will make crypto even more accessible to the general public. 

Samsung And Crypto 

Samsung Wallet is an evolution of Samsung Pay, which was initially introduced in 2015. The offering integrated several crypto wallet features and rebranded itself as the Samsung Wallet mobile application in June 2022. The application was first rolled out as a payment method and deposit option for cryptocurrency traders at the end of July. The partnership with Coinbase highlights Samsung’s commitment to allowing its users to explore and engage with crypto on a secure, trusted platform from the convenience of their mobiles. Users can use the Samsung Wallet to execute mobile transactions, make payments, complete peer-to-peer transactions, and access digital identity services.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

