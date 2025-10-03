The post Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Samsung announced a partnership to bring the exchange’s crypto trading services to 75 million Galaxy device owners. Galaxy users will gain access to the Coinbase One service through a Samsung Wallet integration. Seamless Trading and Spending Coinbase and Samsung have joined forces to offer Galaxy users in the United States access to the Coinbase One priority trading service via the Samsung wallet. Sponsored Sponsored Excited to be partnering with @Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. We’re offering 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. free access to Coinbase One to bring them onboard. And we’ve fully integrated Samsung Pay, so every Coinbase user in the U.S. can use that to buy… pic.twitter.com/kfBvo2znCQ — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 3, 2025 The integration means users can access crypto trading, staking rewards, and payment options without downloading a separate app or moving funds. Linking Samsung Pay to Coinbase accounts will allow users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings, consolidating crypto tools alongside their existing digital payment cards and IDs. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million of Galaxy users across the US, and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer. The integration leverages Samsung’s proprietary Samsung Knox security platform. It uses hardware-level encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication to protect sensitive crypto and payment data on-device. Galaxy users in the US will receive a free 3-month subscription to the Preferred Tier of Coinbase One. It includes benefits like zero trading fees up to a limit and boosted staking rewards. In some cases, new or re-engaging users may also receive a $25 USDC credit. The companies confirmed that the move represents the largest single… The post Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Samsung announced a partnership to bring the exchange’s crypto trading services to 75 million Galaxy device owners. Galaxy users will gain access to the Coinbase One service through a Samsung Wallet integration. Seamless Trading and Spending Coinbase and Samsung have joined forces to offer Galaxy users in the United States access to the Coinbase One priority trading service via the Samsung wallet. Sponsored Sponsored Excited to be partnering with @Samsung to make crypto even more accessible. We’re offering 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. free access to Coinbase One to bring them onboard. And we’ve fully integrated Samsung Pay, so every Coinbase user in the U.S. can use that to buy… pic.twitter.com/kfBvo2znCQ — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 3, 2025 The integration means users can access crypto trading, staking rewards, and payment options without downloading a separate app or moving funds. Linking Samsung Pay to Coinbase accounts will allow users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings, consolidating crypto tools alongside their existing digital payment cards and IDs. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million of Galaxy users across the US, and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer. The integration leverages Samsung’s proprietary Samsung Knox security platform. It uses hardware-level encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication to protect sensitive crypto and payment data on-device. Galaxy users in the US will receive a free 3-month subscription to the Preferred Tier of Coinbase One. It includes benefits like zero trading fees up to a limit and boosted staking rewards. In some cases, new or re-engaging users may also receive a $25 USDC credit. The companies confirmed that the move represents the largest single…