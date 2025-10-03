Samsung Galaxy Users To Get Free Coinbase One Subscription

Coinbase and Samsung announced a partnership to bring the exchange’s crypto trading services to 75 million Galaxy device owners.
Galaxy users will gain access to the Coinbase One service through a Samsung Wallet integration.
Seamless Trading and Spending
Coinbase and Samsung have joined forces to offer Galaxy users in the United States access to the Coinbase One priority trading service via the Samsung wallet.
The integration means users can access crypto trading, staking rewards, and payment options without downloading a separate app or moving funds.
Linking Samsung Pay to Coinbase accounts will allow users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings, consolidating crypto tools alongside their existing digital payment cards and IDs.
The integration leverages Samsung’s proprietary Samsung Knox security platform. It uses hardware-level encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication to protect sensitive crypto and payment data on-device.
Galaxy users in the US will receive a free 3-month subscription to the Preferred Tier of Coinbase One. It includes benefits like zero trading fees up to a limit and boosted staking rewards.
In some cases, new or re-engaging users may also receive a $25 USDC credit.
The companies confirmed that the move represents the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed so far.
While the launch begins in the United States, Samsung and Coinbase soon plan to expand the program to international markets.
