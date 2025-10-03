Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet crypto access

Samsung coinbase partnership links Samsung Wallet and Coinbase One for U.S. Galaxy users, giving Galaxy owners direct access to Coinbase tools inside their phone wallets and payment flow.
The deal between Samsung Electronics Co. and Coinbase Global, Inc. brings crypto functionality directly into the Wallet app used by millions.
According to the companies’ announcement, the integration will give approximately 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to Coinbase One. In the firms’ words, it is “the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed.”
Samsung has not published a full compatibility list yet. Users should expect support for recent Galaxy smartphones and current OS releases.
The rollout begins in the U.S., with plans to expand internationally over coming months. Features are expected to land in stages as regional regulations and app updates are finalised.
Samsung Wallet users will be able to access Coinbase One benefits directly within their Wallet app. Those benefits may include zero trading fees on eligible trades and enhanced staking rewards for supported assets.
The integration also removes the need for a separate app or for users to move funds between platforms, improving convenience and the onboarding experience.
Yes. The integration gives Galaxy owners a way to explore crypto features without downloading a separate app or shifting assets between services. The partnership aims to simplify retail access and could help wider consumer adoption.
Under Coinbase One, zero trading fees apply to eligible trades executed via the linked account. Enhanced staking rewards will be available for supported tokens. Specific terms, eligible assets and regional restrictions will determine the exact benefits that individual users receive.
Coinbase One is primarily positioned as a priority trading service. Whether Samsung will introduce exclusive card benefits or a Galaxy‑specific premium tier has not been specified in the official release.
The announcement also connects Samsung Pay crypto payments with Coinbase accounts, enabling payments tied to on‑chain holdings within the Wallet app.
Once the account is linked, Samsung Pay can initiate payments connected to a Coinbase balance or to tokenised instruments stored in the Wallet. The interface places crypto tools alongside traditional cards and passes to streamline everyday use.
Users should protect their device with a PIN and biometric locks, and enable Coinbase two‑factor authentication. If credentials are compromised, contact both Coinbase and Samsung support immediately and follow recovery procedures.
Crypto services carry market volatility and regulatory risk. KYC requirements, local rules and asset eligibility can all affect access. Both partners have advised users to consult official guidance before engaging.
The integrated flows in Samsung Wallet and Coinbase generally allow for remote disablement and account recovery. Nevertheless, users should secure private keys, enable account protection, and contact official support channels without delay if problems arise.
Access to features such as Coinbase One, zero trading fees and staking rewards depends on identity verification and local regulation. Availability and benefits will therefore vary by jurisdiction.
In our editorial testing and user guidance, we recommend completing Coinbase identity verification before attempting to link Samsung Wallet. We also advise enabling device PIN or biometrics plus Coinbase two‑factor authentication to reduce friction during setup.
When KYC is already verified the account‑linking flow usually completes in a single session, though staged regional checks can delay the provision of specific features.
As Reuters reported, the rollout was described as “the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed.” Reuters
Coinbase also noted that “Samsung Pay will begin rolling out as a payment and deposit option inside the Coinbase app for users in the United States and Canada.”
For official support and rollout updates, consult Samsung's and Coinbase's official support channels.