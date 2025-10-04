Samsung and Coinbase Unlock Crypto Trading for 75M Galaxy Users – Global Rollout Next?

صرافیDEX+
Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to give more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users in the United States streamlined access to crypto, with a global rollout planned in the coming months. Starting this week, Galaxy users can access Coinbase services directly through the Samsung Wallet app. The collaboration introduces exclusive benefits, including a free three-month subscription to Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium membership program that offers zero trading fees on select assets, boosted staking rewards, priority support, and account protection. Users will also receive a $25 credit after making their first trade on Coinbase. Galaxy Users Can Now Store IDs, Cards, Keys—and Crypto—in Samsung Wallet The partnership expands on earlier work between the two companies. In July, Coinbase integrated with Samsung Pay, allowing U.S. users to purchase crypto in-app. With the new update, Galaxy owners can now consolidate digital essentials such as IDs, payment cards, keys, and crypto holdings within Samsung Wallet, making the platform a central hub for financial and digital identity management. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto—starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S. and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s chief business officer. Samsung executives framed the partnership as part of a broader effort to make the Wallet app an all-in-one tool for everyday use. “Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete daily tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry,” said Drew Blackard, senior vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America. Coinbase has been pursuing expansion as it faces growing competition in both traditional finance and the crypto sector. The company, which entered the S&amp;P 500 this year and holds an $83 billion market capitalization, has been diversifying its services beyond trading. Additionally, Coinbase acquired crypto derivatives platform Deribit for $2.9 billion, indicating its intention to dominate that space. It is now active in custody, payments, asset management, and derivatives, while also serving as custodian for eight of the 11 U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. With Bitcoin trading near record highs and institutional adoption accelerating, the Samsung partnership positions Coinbase to tap into one of the largest consumer bases in the world. The companies said they intend to expand access globally, bringing crypto services to hundreds of millions of Galaxy users worldwide. Institutional Crypto Trading Evolves With CME 24/7 Rollout, Nansen AI Insights Institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating as traditional market structures adapt to crypto’s always-on nature. CME Group’s recent announcement is a milestone in that evolution. CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, announced it will move its cryptocurrency futures and options to a continuous 24/7 trading schedule starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval. The shift marks a major step toward aligning regulated financial products with the nonstop nature of the crypto market. The move comes as trading technology across the sector advances. In September, blockchain analytics firm Nansen launched Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to deliver personalized trading insights through conversational interaction. Samsung and Coinbase Unlock Crypto Trading for 75M Galaxy Users – Global Rollout Next?

نویسنده: CryptoNews
2025/10/04 01:57

Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to give more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users in the United States streamlined access to crypto, with a global rollout planned in the coming months.

Starting this week, Galaxy users can access Coinbase services directly through the Samsung Wallet app.

The collaboration introduces exclusive benefits, including a free three-month subscription to Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium membership program that offers zero trading fees on select assets, boosted staking rewards, priority support, and account protection.

Users will also receive a $25 credit after making their first trade on Coinbase.

Galaxy Users Can Now Store IDs, Cards, Keys—and Crypto—in Samsung Wallet

The partnership expands on earlier work between the two companies. In July, Coinbase integrated with Samsung Pay, allowing U.S. users to purchase crypto in-app.

With the new update, Galaxy owners can now consolidate digital essentials such as IDs, payment cards, keys, and crypto holdings within Samsung Wallet, making the platform a central hub for financial and digital identity management.

“Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto—starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S. and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s chief business officer.

Samsung executives framed the partnership as part of a broader effort to make the Wallet app an all-in-one tool for everyday use.

“Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete daily tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry,” said Drew Blackard, senior vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America.

Coinbase has been pursuing expansion as it faces growing competition in both traditional finance and the crypto sector. The company, which entered the S&P 500 this year and holds an $83 billion market capitalization, has been diversifying its services beyond trading.

Additionally, Coinbase acquired crypto derivatives platform Deribit for $2.9 billion, indicating its intention to dominate that space.

It is now active in custody, payments, asset management, and derivatives, while also serving as custodian for eight of the 11 U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

With Bitcoin trading near record highs and institutional adoption accelerating, the Samsung partnership positions Coinbase to tap into one of the largest consumer bases in the world.

The companies said they intend to expand access globally, bringing crypto services to hundreds of millions of Galaxy users worldwide.

Institutional Crypto Trading Evolves With CME 24/7 Rollout, Nansen AI Insights

Institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating as traditional market structures adapt to crypto’s always-on nature. CME Group’s recent announcement is a milestone in that evolution.

CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, announced it will move its cryptocurrency futures and options to a continuous 24/7 trading schedule starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

The shift marks a major step toward aligning regulated financial products with the nonstop nature of the crypto market.

The move comes as trading technology across the sector advances. In September, blockchain analytics firm Nansen launched Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to deliver personalized trading insights through conversational interaction.

Built on Nansen’s proprietary dataset of labeled addresses, the system provides real-time analysis of wallet flows, whale activity, and portfolio performance.

Other firms are also widening access. U.S.-based Webull rolled out crypto trading in Australia in August, offering 240 assets via Coinbase Prime with one of the country’s lowest trading spreads.

Earlier, Deutsche Börse’s FX arm, 360T, launched 3DX, a BaFin-regulated crypto spot platform integrated into its broader foreign exchange infrastructure.

Together, these developments show how crypto trading is moving deeper into institutional frameworks while maintaining the 24/7 accessibility that has defined the sector from its inception.

