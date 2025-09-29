Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase

Samson Mow predicts nation-state Bitcoin adoption is shifting from gradual to sudden, with Latin America leading the charge.

Samson Mow, founder of Jan3, believes that nation-state adoption of Bitcoin is about to enter a crucial phase. According to Mow, the gradual adoption stage is nearly over, and Bitcoin adoption by governments will soon accelerate. This shift could lead to a surge in nations acquiring Bitcoin at a rapid pace.

A Shift from Gradual to Sudden Adoption

Mow explained that Bitcoin adoption by nations is currently at the end of its gradual phase. He expects this process to transition into a much faster, more sudden phase. “These things happen very quickly,” Mow said, highlighting that more countries will soon adopt Bitcoin. As the shift occurs, Mow predicts that governments will quickly scramble to acquire Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

While the U.S. has not yet started purchasing Bitcoin, Mow noted that the country is taking steps forward. The U.S. has signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. However, it is still in the planning phase and has not yet begun buying Bitcoin.

Latin America Could Lead the Charge

Mow expressed strong optimism about Latin America’s role in Bitcoin adoption. He sees the region as a key area where nations will likely lead the world in adopting Bitcoin. Several Latin American countries have already shown interest in using Bitcoin to address local economic issues, including inflation.

Fidelity Digital Assets has also pointed out that more countries and central banks will soon look to establish Bitcoin positions. This move toward adopting Bitcoin is gaining momentum, especially in regions like Latin America. As more governments explore Bitcoin’s benefits, adoption rates could increase rapidly.

Bitcoin’s Price and Market Cycles

Mow also discussed Bitcoin’s price, noting that the expected bull run has not materialized yet. He believes that Bitcoin’s price should have already surged, but it hasn’t. “We should have had a bull run already,” Mow said, suggesting that the market may be experiencing a delay.

Other experts, like Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, share Mow’s view that Bitcoin major price movement may be delayed. They believe 2026 might be a stronger year for Bitcoin. These predictions point to uncertainty in Bitcoin’s traditional market cycles due to evolving factors like ETFs and institutional demand.

Bitcoin adoption by nations could be the next big step for the digital asset. The pace of this shift will likely surprise many, with the “sudden” phase expected to bring significant changes in the coming months.

