The post Sam Altman Vs. Economists And Their Central Bank Mysticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 3: Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a talk session with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at an event titled "Transforming Business through AI" in Tokyo, Japan, on February 03, 2025. SoftBank and OpenAI announced that they have agreed a partnership to set up a joint venture for artificial intelligence services in Japan today. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Getty Images "You should expect a bunch of economists to wring their hands and say 'This is so crazy. It's so reckless' or whatever." Those are the words of Open AI CEO Sam Altman as he explains the expected reaction to what he predicts will be trillions worth of spending by OpenAI on data center construction, and other attempts to discover a very different Artificial Intelligence-infused future. What's important for the purposes of this opinion piece is that according to Cade Metz and Karen Weise of the New York Times, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI are on track to spend $325 billion in pursuit of a different AI tomorrow in 2025 alone. Which should open some eyes about what capital and credit are versus what economists purport them to be. To believe economists from left, right and center, the Federal Reserve is the proverbial green or red light on the matter of economic growth. On the left, future Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke famously commented about the 1930s that "We did it," as in the Fed allegedly kept so-called "money supply" below what it should have been, thus the downturn. In a recent piece for RealClearMarkets, right-of-center economist Charles Calomiris joined what is a near-monolithic consensus among economists that "The Fed caused the Great Depression through persistent monetary contraction (1929-1933)." The good news, as Altman alludes, is that economists don't necessarily see the world the way…

Sam Altman Vs. Economists And Their Central Bank Mysticism

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:49
TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 3: Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a talk session with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at an event titled “Transforming Business through AI” in Tokyo, Japan, on February 03, 2025. SoftBank and OpenAI announced that they have agreed a partnership to set up a joint venture for artificial intelligence services in Japan today. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“You should expect a bunch of economists to wring their hands and say ‘This is so crazy. It’s so reckless’ or whatever.” Those are the words of Open AI CEO Sam Altman as he explains the expected reaction to what he predicts will be trillions worth of spending by OpenAI on data center construction, and other attempts to discover a very different Artificial Intelligence-infused future.

What’s important for the purposes of this opinion piece is that according to Cade Metz and Karen Weise of the New York Times, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI are on track to spend $325 billion in pursuit of a different AI tomorrow in 2025 alone. Which should open some eyes about what capital and credit are versus what economists purport them to be.

To believe economists from left, right and center, the Federal Reserve is the proverbial green or red light on the matter of economic growth. On the left, future Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke famously commented about the 1930s that “We did it,” as in the Fed allegedly kept so-called “money supply” below what it should have been, thus the downturn. In a recent piece for RealClearMarkets, right-of-center economist Charles Calomiris joined what is a near-monolithic consensus among economists that “The Fed caused the Great Depression through persistent monetary contraction (1929-1933).”

The good news, as Altman alludes, is that economists don’t necessarily see the world the way that entrepreneurs and investors do. That they don’t plainly calls into question the popular view among economists that an alleged failure of the Fed to boost so-called “money supply” and to keep credit flowing to where investors disdainful of awful policy from Herbert Hoover and FDR didn’t want it to flow. Which is a comment that the Fed didn’t, nor could it have caused the 1930s considering the happy fact that the only closed economy is the global economy. In other words, if the Fed had been the source of tight credit or the impossibility of insufficient money in circulation, then globalized market forces would have quickly corrected the error.

Evidence supporting the above claim can be found in the powerful surge of investment into the data centers and other advances meant to power the AI economy. To be clear about the trillions being put to work, the latter wasn’t a creation of the Federal Reserve. How could it be? When we pursue investment or loans, we’re not pursuing money, rather we’re in pursuit of what money can be exchanged for.

Which means credit is produced, as opposed to created by the Fed, or banks, or any other entity. Notable about the surge of AI-related investment is that it occurred amid 525 basis points of Fed rate increases, and it continues amid what some deem to this day a “tight” Fed. It’s all immaterial, as was the Fed’s role in the 1930s immaterial. Loans and investment aren’t an effect of an “easy” or “tight” Fed (economists are generally aware of the folly of price controls), but of people and ideas. If the people and ideas are great, investment will surge.

The simple, prosperous truth is that money movements reflect resources being matched with enterprise. That’s what’s happening now as hundreds of billions and eventually trillions are directed toward the visions of people like Altman. That this surprises economists and those who think of the Fed as the proverbial crossing guard for economic growth isn’t a surprise as much as it’s a statement of the obvious.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamny/2025/10/05/sam-altman-vs-economists-and-their-central-bank-mysticism/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
