صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR A Russian crypto network moved over $6 billion through the A7A5 stablecoin after U.S. sanctions targeted its operators in August 2025 Network administrators destroyed and re-minted more than 80% of A7A5 tokens to break links to sanctioned wallets including Grinex exchange The A7 network has processed $86 billion in 10 months and received formal [...] The post Russian A7A5 Stablecoin Processes $6 Billion After U.S. Sanctions Hit Operators appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR A Russian crypto network moved over $6 billion through the A7A5 stablecoin after U.S. sanctions targeted its operators in August 2025 Network administrators destroyed and re-minted more than 80% of A7A5 tokens to break links to sanctioned wallets including Grinex exchange The A7 network has processed $86 billion in 10 months and received formal [...] The post Russian A7A5 Stablecoin Processes $6 Billion After U.S. Sanctions Hit Operators appeared first on CoinCentral.

Russian A7A5 Stablecoin Processes $6 Billion After U.S. Sanctions Hit Operators

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/06 16:26
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004115-12.78%

TLDR

  • A Russian crypto network moved over $6 billion through the A7A5 stablecoin after U.S. sanctions targeted its operators in August 2025
  • Network administrators destroyed and re-minted more than 80% of A7A5 tokens to break links to sanctioned wallets including Grinex exchange
  • The A7 network has processed $86 billion in 10 months and received formal digital financial asset status in Russia last week
  • Russia’s Central Bank will conduct a comprehensive audit of the nation’s crypto holdings in early 2026
  • The bank has ordered Moscow Exchange and commercial banks to provide monthly reports on crypto derivatives transactions

A Russian cryptocurrency network has moved $6 billion since August after the United States sanctioned several of its operators. The transactions involved A7A5, a stablecoin that sits at the center of Russia’s cross-border payment system.

The U.S. sanctioned the Grinex exchange in August. Officials called it a successor to Garantex, which was shut down in March for alleged connections to hacking and ransomware. Grinex has denied any connection to Garantex.

The day after sanctions were announced, A7A5 administrators emptied two wallets connected to Grinex. The wallets held 33.8 billion tokens worth $405 million. They used a function called “destroyBlackFunds” to mark the assets as “dirtyShares.”

New tokens for the same amount were then created in a different wallet. This broke the connection between the old sanctioned funds and the new tokens. The new wallet, named TNpJj, has since processed $6.1 billion in transactions.

The A7 network was created after Russian banks were cut off from the U.S.-led financial system following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The network provides an alternative payment system for Russian trade. A7A5 runs on Tron and Ethereum blockchains.

On March 10, 4.5 billion A7A5 tokens moved between four wallets in ten minutes. This happened after U.S. action against Garantex. On May 6, one wallet funded a new address called TChBA.

On August 14, the U.S. sanctioned two wallets tied to Garantex and Grinex. By August 15, funds in TChBA were destroyed and re-minted in TNpJj. The same pattern repeated on September 2 with another wallet.

Network Operations and Ownership

The TNpJj wallet shows the same patterns as older wallets. It operates during Moscow working hours with peak activity between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time. Little movement happens overnight or on weekends.

A7A5’s chatbot operates weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moscow time. Clients can buy the token in cash at Grinex’s over-the-counter section inside a Moscow skyscraper. The location is Federation Tower, 14th floor, the same address Garantex previously used.

The coin is registered in Kyrgyzstan. Its issuer, Old Vector, was blacklisted by the U.S. in August. Last week Russia granted A7A5 formal digital financial asset status.

Russian exporters and importers can now use A7A5 officially through a platform owned by Promsvyazbank. The state-owned defense lender already under sanctions holds a 49 percent stake in the A7 network. The bank backs each token with a rouble.

Promsvyazbank’s chief executive Petr Fradkov told President Vladimir Putin the bank is creating a system of cross-border settlements based on A7. The network has received large loans from VEB, a Russian state development bank.

Central Bank Audit Plans

Russia’s Central Bank announced it will conduct a comprehensive audit of the nation’s crypto holdings in early 2026. The bank will survey companies and individuals over the first two months of the year.

The audit will review crypto investments and lending volumes for companies in the space. The Central Bank said it also plans to review individual investments in digital financial products whose returns are tied to crypto prices.

This includes crypto derivatives that launched on the Moscow Exchange this year. The bank has ordered the exchange and commercial banks offering crypto derivatives to send monthly reports on transactions and volumes.

The bank said the survey’s goal is to assess the volume of investments in cryptocurrencies by regulated entities. This includes investments for risk hedging purposes. One expert told Russian newspaper Izvestia the bank and government will use the information to help form regulatory policy and generate tax revenue.

Network Expansion

A7’s majority owner and chief executive Ilan Șor is a fugitive Moldovan oligarch living in Moscow. He claims the network has moved more than $86 billion in 10 months. The A7 network is expanding to Africa.

Financial professionals told the Financial Times the A7 network may represent a large part of Russia’s cross-border payments market. Besides crypto, A7 also handles payments via promissory notes. The Centre for Information Resilience predicted Russia’s war economy will raise the network’s political profile in enabling exports.

The post Russian A7A5 Stablecoin Processes $6 Billion After U.S. Sanctions Hit Operators appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

DOGE Government: The Department of Government Efficiency

DOGE Government: The Department of Government Efficiency

Over the past few years, the notion of government “efficiency” has taken on renewed urgency in the United States, thanks to growing deficits, heightened public scrutiny of federal spending, and the ascendance of a lean-government agenda. At the heart of that push stands the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — a body tasked with identifying and eliminating waste, duplication, and “inefficiencies” across federal agencies.However, questions remain about how those figures are calculated, what’s really being cut, and at what cost. This article explores what DOGE is, how much it claims to have saved, and the broader ramifications of its approach to fiscal discipline.What is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a relatively new entity in the US federal government designed to oversee and implement cost-cutting across a broad swathe of agencies. The DOGE team is small, largely composed of young engineers—many with private-sector backgrounds—and was created with the goal of identifying large-scale savings in federal spending.The DOGE mission statement, in simplest terms, is to root out “wasteful or fraudulent government spending,” terminate or renegotiate contracts and leases deemed unnecessary, reduce staffing or workforce costs, and apply technology and process reforms to improve government operations.However, according to independent observers, the enterprise is controversial. The way DOGE defines “savings,” the transparency of its calculation, and the broader consequences of its cuts have all attracted scrutiny.How much did DOGE claim to save — and what’s the reality?DOGE announced at one point that it delivered approximately $55 billion in savings through a mix of contract cancellations, workforce reductions, lease terminations, asset sales, and other measures. Later, it claimed savings of more than $160 billion through its push to root out wasteful or fraudulent spending. Among the targets of its cost-cutting were small federal contracts, leases for under-utilised real estate, and redundancies across multiple agencies. In November of 2025, DOGE claims to have saved close to $215 billion.While DOGE claims impressive results, analysts still warn that much of the reported savings may not be real or verifiable. Roughly 40% of the contracts cancelled by DOGE were expected to yield no actual savings because they were already fully obligated or paid out. In some instances, contract savings were overstated—for example, a deal initially valued at $8 billion was later corrected to only $8 million. One analysis concluded that “DOGE says it has saved $160 billion. Those cuts have cost taxpayers $135 billion,” which suggests that what appears as savings could in fact be offset by hidden costs. Critics also point out that DOGE’s accounting method defines savings by the potential value of cancelled contracts—the maximum ceiling—rather than the actual amounts the government had paid or committed, calling into question the reliability of its headline numbers.In short, DOGE’s official narrative points out huge savings achieved, but independent checks suggest that while some savings may be real, many claims remain unverified or contested. What kinds of savings has DOGE targeted?DOGE’s initiatives have focused on several key areas. One major pillar involves contract cancellations and renegotiations. The department even maintains a “Wall of Receipts,” a public-facing list of hundreds of federal contracts, leases, and grants it claims to have terminated to save taxpayer money.Another area of focus has been lease terminations and real-estate optimization. DOGE has terminated leases for under-utilized offices and sought to consolidate agency space to lower costs. For example, one lease for a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture in Topeka, Kansas, was terminated, reportedly saving nearly $1 million in annual rent.Workforce reductions represent another major component of DOGE’s cost-cutting strategy. The agency has encouraged shutdowns of redundant roles, offered buyouts, and implemented early retirement programs. Reports indicate that hundreds of thousands of federal employees have taken buyouts or early retirements as part of DOGE-related initiatives.Why the figures are contested — and what to watchOne reason the reported figures are disputed lies in DOGE’s definition of “savings.” The department often uses the maximum potential value of a cancelled contract—the so-called “ceiling”—rather than the actual amount the government had paid or committed. This approach naturally inflates its headline numbers and makes its achievements appear bigger than they might be in practice.DOGE’s reported savings per departmentAnother issue arises from the inclusion of already-used funds in DOGE’s calculations. Some contracts that were cancelled had already been fully obligated and paid, meaning their cancellation produced no real savings. In some analyses, hundreds of contracts listed by DOGE showed zero actual savings because the funds were already spent.Operational hidden costs also complicate the picture. While cutting staff or terminating programs may yield savings on paper, such measures can generate indirect costs, including reduced productivity, higher overtime expenses in other departments, and degraded public services. Some analysts have suggested that DOGE’s cuts could ultimately cost taxpayers as much as $135 billion when these secondary effects are taken into account.There are also concerns about the sustainability and depth of DOGE’s approach. Some of its cuts represent easy wins—like eliminating low-use contracts—but whether these translate into long-term structural savings is uncertain. Finally, critics argue that DOGE’s accounting lacks transparency and is difficult for independent watchdogs or auditors to verify, raising questions about the accuracy of its reported figures.ConclusionThe Department of Government Efficiency is a high-profile example of the belief that big portions of federal spending can be trimmed—through contract cancellations, lease terminations, and workforce reductions—and that such measures automatically translate into genuine savings. On paper, DOGE’s claims of tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars in savings appear impressive. Yet beneath the surface, the definitions of “savings,” the timing of payments, and the indirect costs of cuts complicate the story.
DOGE
DOGE$0.1764-1.60%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03347-0.77%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.003109+0.25%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:30
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06375+2.87%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2366-4.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001606-4.11%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00952-5.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+1.31%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003732-3.66%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

DOGE Government: The Department of Government Efficiency

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

SEC, FINRA probe suspicious stock trades before crypto treasury announcements: WSJ

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,263.08
$103,263.08$103,263.08

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,472.86
$3,472.86$3,472.86

-1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.46
$160.46$160.46

-3.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4285
$2.4285$2.4285

-3.97%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17574
$0.17574$0.17574

-1.94%