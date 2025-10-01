صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Robinhood Plans Offshore Prediction Markets Outside U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Robinhood exploring offshore prediction markets outside U.S. amid crypto trends. Strategy aims for compliance and growth opportunities. No official comments from Robinhood’s CEO yet on the development. Robinhood contemplates launching offshore prediction markets outside the U.S., reflecting its strategic expansion into global, compliant fintech innovation, as reported by ChainCatcher and Bloomberg. This initiative could reshape global tokenized finance, leveraging Robinhood’s user base, potentially enhancing revenue and compliance despite minimal direct market reactions or social media commentary. Robinhood’s Strategic Offshore Expansion and Potential Growth Robinhood’s planned entry into offshore prediction markets highlights its attempt to expand its financial product offerings. The initiative, aligned with global trends, involves creating tokenized finance products outside U.S. jurisdiction. CEO Vlad Tenev has guided Robinhood strategically through this phase, although no official statements have been released yet about this specific plan. The potential changes from this initiative could include a significant increase in Robinhood’s revenue mix from crypto trading. Currently accounting for 43% of its transaction-based revenue, expansion into offshore markets might raise its leverage. This may lead to exceeding 50% in total trading revenue if adopted widely in Europe. The launch could drive user and trading activity, accelerating overall market growth. Market reactions are keenly positive, with community forums expressing enthusiasm about diversified access and on-chain instrument availability in European and other markets. The focus remains on the company’s potential to grow its transaction-based revenue significantly. However, no statements have emerged yet from regulatory bodies like the SEC or CFTC about Robinhood’s new offshore plans. Community Anticipates Benefits of New Offshore Products Did you know? In 2024, Polymarket outpaced traditional polling in accuracy for U.S. elections, indicating a shift towards predictive market authority. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,143.35, with a market cap of $500.12 billion, showing a 60-day increase of 13.95%… The post Robinhood Plans Offshore Prediction Markets Outside U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Robinhood exploring offshore prediction markets outside U.S. amid crypto trends. Strategy aims for compliance and growth opportunities. No official comments from Robinhood’s CEO yet on the development. Robinhood contemplates launching offshore prediction markets outside the U.S., reflecting its strategic expansion into global, compliant fintech innovation, as reported by ChainCatcher and Bloomberg. This initiative could reshape global tokenized finance, leveraging Robinhood’s user base, potentially enhancing revenue and compliance despite minimal direct market reactions or social media commentary. Robinhood’s Strategic Offshore Expansion and Potential Growth Robinhood’s planned entry into offshore prediction markets highlights its attempt to expand its financial product offerings. The initiative, aligned with global trends, involves creating tokenized finance products outside U.S. jurisdiction. CEO Vlad Tenev has guided Robinhood strategically through this phase, although no official statements have been released yet about this specific plan. The potential changes from this initiative could include a significant increase in Robinhood’s revenue mix from crypto trading. Currently accounting for 43% of its transaction-based revenue, expansion into offshore markets might raise its leverage. This may lead to exceeding 50% in total trading revenue if adopted widely in Europe. The launch could drive user and trading activity, accelerating overall market growth. Market reactions are keenly positive, with community forums expressing enthusiasm about diversified access and on-chain instrument availability in European and other markets. The focus remains on the company’s potential to grow its transaction-based revenue significantly. However, no statements have emerged yet from regulatory bodies like the SEC or CFTC about Robinhood’s new offshore plans. Community Anticipates Benefits of New Offshore Products Did you know? In 2024, Polymarket outpaced traditional polling in accuracy for U.S. elections, indicating a shift towards predictive market authority. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,143.35, with a market cap of $500.12 billion, showing a 60-day increase of 13.95%…

Robinhood Plans Offshore Prediction Markets Outside U.S.

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:47
Union
U$0.006417+5.12%
COM
COM$0.005893-9.32%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003732-7.30%
MAY
MAY$0.0275-0.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005297+6.06%
Key Points:
  • Robinhood exploring offshore prediction markets outside U.S. amid crypto trends.
  • Strategy aims for compliance and growth opportunities.
  • No official comments from Robinhood’s CEO yet on the development.

Robinhood contemplates launching offshore prediction markets outside the U.S., reflecting its strategic expansion into global, compliant fintech innovation, as reported by ChainCatcher and Bloomberg.

This initiative could reshape global tokenized finance, leveraging Robinhood’s user base, potentially enhancing revenue and compliance despite minimal direct market reactions or social media commentary.

Robinhood’s Strategic Offshore Expansion and Potential Growth

Robinhood’s planned entry into offshore prediction markets highlights its attempt to expand its financial product offerings. The initiative, aligned with global trends, involves creating tokenized finance products outside U.S. jurisdiction. CEO Vlad Tenev has guided Robinhood strategically through this phase, although no official statements have been released yet about this specific plan.

The potential changes from this initiative could include a significant increase in Robinhood’s revenue mix from crypto trading. Currently accounting for 43% of its transaction-based revenue, expansion into offshore markets might raise its leverage. This may lead to exceeding 50% in total trading revenue if adopted widely in Europe. The launch could drive user and trading activity, accelerating overall market growth.

Market reactions are keenly positive, with community forums expressing enthusiasm about diversified access and on-chain instrument availability in European and other markets. The focus remains on the company’s potential to grow its transaction-based revenue significantly. However, no statements have emerged yet from regulatory bodies like the SEC or CFTC about Robinhood’s new offshore plans.

Community Anticipates Benefits of New Offshore Products

Did you know? In 2024, Polymarket outpaced traditional polling in accuracy for U.S. elections, indicating a shift towards predictive market authority.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,143.35, with a market cap of $500.12 billion, showing a 60-day increase of 13.95% but a 7.06% decline over 30 days. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap as of September 30, 2025, offer these figures.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:55 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu anticipates that Robinhood’s move could enhance digital marketplaces’ fluidity, expected to affect regulatory and competitive dynamics as the company introduces these products. Observers from the Coincu research team note the potential for significant innovation in financial technology, backed by data-driven trends and historical precedents.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/robinhood-offshore-prediction-markets/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,988.72
$102,988.72$102,988.72

-0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,460.78
$3,460.78$3,460.78

-0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.09
$159.09$159.09

-1.10%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4255
$2.4255$2.4255

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17523
$0.17523$0.17523

-0.51%