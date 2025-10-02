Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead

TLDR

Robert Kiyosaki criticizes Warren Buffett’s sudden endorsement of gold and silver, warning of a potential market collapse.

Buffett’s shift in stance on gold surprises many, as he had previously dismissed it as a non-productive asset.

Kiyosaki believes that Buffett’s comments signal a forthcoming crisis in traditional stocks and bonds.

Kiyosaki continues to advocate for investments in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as safe havens during uncertain times.

The recent surge in gold and silver prices is driven by factors like inflation, geopolitical instability, and a weaker dollar.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, expressed outrage over Warren Buffett’s recent praise of gold and silver. Kiyosaki, a long-time critic of Buffett’s investment philosophy, believes Buffett’s shift in tone signals a potential financial crisis. Kiyosaki suspects that Buffett’s endorsement of precious metals may be a warning sign for investors to prepare for stormy days ahead.

Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes Buffett’s Shift on Gold

For years, Warren Buffett has dismissed gold and silver, considering them unproductive assets. In a 2011 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he called gold “neither of much use nor procreative.” Buffett has consistently preferred businesses, farmland, and index funds as more reliable investments that generate real returns.

Buffett’s recent endorsement of gold and silver has caught many by surprise. His comments are especially notable given his history of criticizing these assets. Robert Kiyosaki reacted strongly, claiming that Buffett’s new stance signals a looming crisis for traditional stocks and bonds.

While Buffett once ridiculed gold, he now praises it as a haven for investors. Kiyosaki believes this marks a significant shift in Buffett’s outlook, suggesting that difficult times may lie ahead for the broader market.

Kiyosaki Urges Investors to Diversify Into Gold

Robert Kiyosaki has long advocated for investing in gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. He argues that these assets serve as a hedge against economic uncertainty. According to Kiyosaki, Buffett’s praise of precious metals signals that investors should reconsider traditional assets and look towards safer, more stable options.

Kiyosaki’s warning comes amid rising concerns over inflation, geopolitical instability, and the potential for a U.S. government shutdown. These factors have contributed to the recent surge in gold and silver prices. Kiyosaki’s followers are watching closely, as he urges them to prepare for a financial storm.

The recent rally in gold and silver, along with Kiyosaki’s continued endorsement of Bitcoin and Ethereum, highlights his belief that these assets are more reliable than stocks and bonds. Kiyosaki views Buffett’s change of heart as a sign that traditional investments may no longer be a safe bet. He suggests that investors should heed Buffett’s words, but not ignore his own advice to diversify investments by also considering alternative assets.

Buffett’s recent comments on gold come at a time when the market faces significant risks. Gold prices have surged, driven by a weaker dollar, concerns about inflation, and heightened geopolitical tensions. Robert Kiyosaki believes this could be a signal that traditional stocks and bonds may not provide the same returns they once did.

