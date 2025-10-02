صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes Warren Buffett’s sudden endorsement of gold and silver, warning of a potential market collapse. Buffett’s shift in stance on gold surprises many, as he had previously dismissed it as a non-productive asset. Kiyosaki believes that Buffett’s comments signal a forthcoming crisis in traditional stocks and bonds. Kiyosaki continues to advocate for [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes Warren Buffett’s sudden endorsement of gold and silver, warning of a potential market collapse. Buffett’s shift in stance on gold surprises many, as he had previously dismissed it as a non-productive asset. Kiyosaki believes that Buffett’s comments signal a forthcoming crisis in traditional stocks and bonds. Kiyosaki continues to advocate for [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.

Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/02 01:20

TLDR

  • Robert Kiyosaki criticizes Warren Buffett’s sudden endorsement of gold and silver, warning of a potential market collapse.
  • Buffett’s shift in stance on gold surprises many, as he had previously dismissed it as a non-productive asset.
  • Kiyosaki believes that Buffett’s comments signal a forthcoming crisis in traditional stocks and bonds.
  • Kiyosaki continues to advocate for investments in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as safe havens during uncertain times.
  • The recent surge in gold and silver prices is driven by factors like inflation, geopolitical instability, and a weaker dollar.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, expressed outrage over Warren Buffett’s recent praise of gold and silver. Kiyosaki, a long-time critic of Buffett’s investment philosophy, believes Buffett’s shift in tone signals a potential financial crisis. Kiyosaki suspects that Buffett’s endorsement of precious metals may be a warning sign for investors to prepare for stormy days ahead.

Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes Buffett’s Shift on Gold

For years, Warren Buffett has dismissed gold and silver, considering them unproductive assets. In a 2011 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he called gold “neither of much use nor procreative.” Buffett has consistently preferred businesses, farmland, and index funds as more reliable investments that generate real returns.

Buffett’s recent endorsement of gold and silver has caught many by surprise. His comments are especially notable given his history of criticizing these assets. Robert Kiyosaki reacted strongly, claiming that Buffett’s new stance signals a looming crisis for traditional stocks and bonds.

While Buffett once ridiculed gold, he now praises it as a haven for investors. Kiyosaki believes this marks a significant shift in Buffett’s outlook, suggesting that difficult times may lie ahead for the broader market.

Kiyosaki Urges Investors to Diversify Into Gold

Robert Kiyosaki has long advocated for investing in gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. He argues that these assets serve as a hedge against economic uncertainty. According to Kiyosaki, Buffett’s praise of precious metals signals that investors should reconsider traditional assets and look towards safer, more stable options.

Kiyosaki’s warning comes amid rising concerns over inflation, geopolitical instability, and the potential for a U.S. government shutdown. These factors have contributed to the recent surge in gold and silver prices. Kiyosaki’s followers are watching closely, as he urges them to prepare for a financial storm.

The recent rally in gold and silver, along with Kiyosaki’s continued endorsement of Bitcoin and Ethereum, highlights his belief that these assets are more reliable than stocks and bonds. Kiyosaki views Buffett’s change of heart as a sign that traditional investments may no longer be a safe bet. He suggests that investors should heed Buffett’s words, but not ignore his own advice to diversify investments by also considering alternative assets.

Buffett’s recent comments on gold come at a time when the market faces significant risks. Gold prices have surged, driven by a weaker dollar, concerns about inflation, and heightened geopolitical tensions. Robert Kiyosaki believes this could be a signal that traditional stocks and bonds may not provide the same returns they once did.

The post Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,983.81
$102,983.81$102,983.81

-0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,459.52
$3,459.52$3,459.52

-0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.05
$159.05$159.05

-1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4257
$2.4257$2.4257

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17513
$0.17513$0.17513

-0.57%