Ripple Partners with SWIFT, Expanding XRP’s Reach to 11,000 Banks

TLDR

Ripple’s partnership with Thunes integrates XRP into SWIFT’s global network of 11,000 banks.

The SEC granted Ripple a no-action letter, allowing registered advisers and broker-dealers to hold XRP in institutional custody.

The integration with SWIFT opens new liquidity pathways for Ripple, allowing access to traditional banking infrastructure.

Ripple’s move to connect XRP with SWIFT helps address scalability issues and boosts global adoption.

This regulatory approval removes key barriers for large institutions to adopt and securely store XRP.

Ripple has made significant strides in expanding access to XRP liquidity. The company’s partner, Thunes, has integrated its Pay-to-Banks service into SWIFT’s extensive network. This integration connects XRP to around 11,000 banks globally, opening new pathways for institutional adoption.

SEC Approval Boosts Ripple’s Institutional Access

On September 30, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted a no-action letter. The approval permits registered investment advisers and broker-dealers to hold XRP in custody. This regulatory clarity eliminates a key obstacle for large institutions, enabling them to store digital assets, such as XRP, with authorized custodians.

With major firms such as Coinbase and BitGo receiving SEC authorization, Ripple gains substantial institutional support. These custodians can now store XRP for their clients without facing legal issues. The clarity surrounding custody rules gives Ripple a much-needed boost for wider institutional adoption.

The Division of Investment Management Staff made the SEC’s decision. This letter explicitly addresses how cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, are treated under existing custody rules. This approval solidifies XRP’s standing in the institutional market, paving the way for its broader use.

SWIFT Integration Strengthens Ripple’s Global Position

Ripple’s partnership with Thunes has led to a breakthrough integration with SWIFT. Thunes’ Pay-to-Banks service is now part of the SWIFT network, which links XRP to 11,000 banks worldwide. This integration enables Ripple to leverage traditional banking infrastructure, which processes trillions of dollars in transactions daily.

“Money runs on connectivity,” said WKahneman, emphasizing the importance of this partnership. The integration into SWIFT represents a strategic step for Ripple as it seeks to expand XRP’s adoption. Ripple’s liquidity, routed through Thunes, can now reach any SWIFT-connected bank, greatly enhancing global access to XRP.

The post Ripple Partners with SWIFT, Expanding XRP’s Reach to 11,000 Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.