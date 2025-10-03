صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Ripple’s latest think piece on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) makes a blunt case that institutional finance will not move on-chain at scale without first-class privacy—and that the missing capability can be delivered without abandoning public-chain transparency or compliance. Ripple Pushes Programmable Privacy For The XRP Ledger In an article published on October 2, Senior Director of […]Ripple’s latest think piece on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) makes a blunt case that institutional finance will not move on-chain at scale without first-class privacy—and that the missing capability can be delivered without abandoning public-chain transparency or compliance. Ripple Pushes Programmable Privacy For The XRP Ledger In an article published on October 2, Senior Director of […]

Ripple Maps XRP Ledger’s Future: ‘No Privacy, No Adoption’

نویسنده: Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 23:00
XRP
XRP$2.4315-3.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13996+12.12%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00456-5.78%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003758-6.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000736-2.50%

Ripple’s latest think piece on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) makes a blunt case that institutional finance will not move on-chain at scale without first-class privacy—and that the missing capability can be delivered without abandoning public-chain transparency or compliance.

Ripple Pushes Programmable Privacy For The XRP Ledger

In an article published on October 2, Senior Director of Engineering J. Ayo Akinyele argues that “finance cannot function without confidentiality, yet blockchains are built on transparency,” framing the next phase of XRPL development around programmable privacy, verifiable compliance, and trust-minimized scalability.

Akinyele, a cryptographer with a decade of applied-privacy work, sets out a two-track roadmap: embed privacy primitives directly into infrastructure, and pair them with mechanisms that let market participants—and regulators—verify rules were followed without exposing sensitive data.

He points to zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for selective disclosure and confidential computing for protected off-chain logic, alongside “fair ordering” via trusted execution environments to mitigate frontrunning and MEV. The throughline is that confidentiality and accountability are not opposites; in his words, programmable privacy can enable institutions to “prove adherence to compliance requirements… without revealing sensitive transaction data.”

The timing is not theoretical. On October 1, the XRP Ledger activated its Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard on mainnet—a protocol-level framework for issuing fungible tokens without custom smart contracts that is explicitly aimed at institutional tokenization. Ripple engineers emphasized the institutional design goal in public posts announcing the activation.

Akinyele’s privacy focus dovetails with a parallel standards push to extend MPTs with confidentiality. In mid-September, Ripple engineers Murat Cenk and Aanchal Malhotra opened an XRPL Standards discussion for “Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens,” proposing to encrypt balances and transfer amounts using EC-ElGamal and ZKPs while preserving the accounting semantics of XRPL’s existing MPT framework. The draft describes confidential transfers and balances with proofs that let verifiers check correctness without reading underlying values. The discussion was posted on September 12, and coverage spread in the days that followed.

In practical terms, the confidential-MPT blueprint targets precisely the friction that keeps heavily regulated issuers on private ledgers or permissioned systems. Under the approach, an issuer could demonstrate that a customer passed KYC/AML checks or that reserves are fully collateralized, while keeping the customer’s identity and transaction amounts hidden from the public. Akinyele cites these as canonical examples of how “regulated DeFi” can operate on public infrastructure: private, compliant markets for tokenized collateral, stablecoins, and real-world assets, with auditability preserved through cryptographic proofs rather than intermediaries.

The argument is also a critique of how some chains pursued throughput by eroding trust assumptions. Akinyele contends that scale must be achieved without sacrificing verifiability or decentralization, and he situates ZK light clients, fair ordering, and enclave-based confidential computation as complementary parts of that design space.

The XRPL angle here is that features historically built into the protocol—such as the native DEX, escrow, and payment channels—can be extended with privacy and compliance controls at the same layer, rather than scattered across bespoke contracts. Ripple’s documentation positions MPTs as a “version 2” fungible token standard that distills lessons from trust-line tokens and is being integrated more deeply into issuance, trading, and settlement flows on XRPL’s native rails.

Akinyele’s near-term horizon is explicit. He writes that the next 12 months will prioritize ZKPs on XRPL to enable private, compliant transactions while improving scalability, and that 2026 is targeted for “confidential MPTs” bringing privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to market. That roadmap triangulates with the standards draft now under discussion and with the October 1 activation of baseline MPTs, which collectively sketch a path from private issuance to private trading and settlement—without asking institutions to abandon the assurance that public chains provide.

The message to institutions is unambiguous and, in Akinyele’s framing, non-negotiable. Privacy is not a bolt-on for bad actors; it is the precondition for legitimate finance to operate in the open. “With programmable privacy, we can have both,” he writes—confidentiality for users and counterparties, and verifiable compliance for auditors and regulators. For XRPL specifically, the combination of a live protocol-level token standard and an active proposal to make those tokens confidential signals a bet that public-chain neutrality, with privacy and compliance embedded, is the architecture that can unlock the next wave of tokenized assets.

At press time, XRP traded at $3.04.

XRP price
سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15491+2.46%
MemeCore
M$2.40635-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.09%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,432.25-1.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.012-0.66%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00
Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The post Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Takeaways: Exodus is buying payments rails to push stablecoin tools across Latin America, accelerating real-world crypto usage for merchants and workers.  LATAM demand is already hot: adoption climbed in 2025 while stablecoin volumes hit records, reinforcing the wallet-first opportunity. Best Wallet Token targets the app ‘start screen’ with utility that accrues to holders as stablecoin payments scale regionally. Presale metrics show $16.9M raised, 77% of tokens staked, and each $BEST priced at $0.025925, offering structured exposure to a payment-driven growth cycle.  Stablecoins just got a serious distribution upgrade. Exodus is acquiring Grateful, a Uruguay-based payments orchestrator, to roll out stablecoin-powered merchant tools across Latin America – starting with gig workers and small businesses that need faster, cheaper settlement. Source: Exodus press release That’s not another pilot. It’s an acquisition meant to turn on-the-ground demand into repeatable payment flows. The move gives Exodus a ready-made stack for merchant acceptance and stablecoin payouts, compressing time-to-market in a region where crypto usage is already surging. It’s a classic ‘build vs. buy’ decision in wallets: acquire rails, ship features, then scale. For traders watching risk rotations, that shift matters. Wallets aren’t just vaults anymore, they’re full-stack interfaces for earning, spending, and staking. TRM Labs notes stablecoin transaction volume set new records this year (reaching over $USD 4T for the year so far, an 83% increase on the same period in 2024) as users reached for digital dollars in high-inflation economies. Put simply: the demand side is there, and the rails are arriving. That’s the perfect backdrop for wallet-native tokens that convert usage into value. Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST). If stablecoins become everyday money for merchants in LATAM, the first thing a new user touches isn’t an exchange – it’s a wallet. Projects that turn that first tap into a habit have…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.55%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 22:57

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,428.65
$103,428.65$103,428.65

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.72
$3,482.72$3,482.72

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.41
$160.41$160.41

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4313
$2.4313$2.4313

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17597
$0.17597$0.17597

-0.09%