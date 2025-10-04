صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop group RIIZE made history when they were announced in the artist lineup on the Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup this year. The sextet – consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton – is the first Korean pop group to perform at the historic festival, which celebrates its 50th year, in Austin, Texas. Weeks before the festival, RIIZE signed onto Zoom from Bangkok, Thailand, where they will perform two sold-out concerts at the Impact Arena. The members are all smiles, shouting, “hello,” when the screen pops on. They have been busy preparing for the concerts, which they express enthusiasm for. Sohee raises his arms, shouting, “We are very excited!” After their Bangkok schedule, they fly to Lisbon, Portugal, for Music Bank before heading to Austin, Texas, for the festival. Austin City Limits is also RIIZE’s first American music festival – and, hopefully, not their last. “Since we are the first K-pop group to perform at ACL, many of the audience may not know K-pop well or may not know us,” Sungchan shares. “We hope we can move and inspire people who might not know much about the genre, and spark their interest in us as well.” The group doesn’t feel nervous or any pressure from the festival, as they’ve been preparing for the showcase. Determined to make a strong impression on the audience, they have been practicing very hard to show everything they have. It’s not the first time the group has been the “first” within the K-pop industry. Just earlier this year, they were the first Korean artists to perform at Mexico’s biggest pop festival, Tecate Emblema. They’re also regulars in the festival circuit, having performed at Busan International Rock Festival, Summer Sonic, and Thailand’s Rolling Loud. “We want to always show different sides of ourselves… The post RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop group RIIZE made history when they were announced in the artist lineup on the Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup this year. The sextet – consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton – is the first Korean pop group to perform at the historic festival, which celebrates its 50th year, in Austin, Texas. Weeks before the festival, RIIZE signed onto Zoom from Bangkok, Thailand, where they will perform two sold-out concerts at the Impact Arena. The members are all smiles, shouting, “hello,” when the screen pops on. They have been busy preparing for the concerts, which they express enthusiasm for. Sohee raises his arms, shouting, “We are very excited!” After their Bangkok schedule, they fly to Lisbon, Portugal, for Music Bank before heading to Austin, Texas, for the festival. Austin City Limits is also RIIZE’s first American music festival – and, hopefully, not their last. “Since we are the first K-pop group to perform at ACL, many of the audience may not know K-pop well or may not know us,” Sungchan shares. “We hope we can move and inspire people who might not know much about the genre, and spark their interest in us as well.” The group doesn’t feel nervous or any pressure from the festival, as they’ve been preparing for the showcase. Determined to make a strong impression on the audience, they have been practicing very hard to show everything they have. It’s not the first time the group has been the “first” within the K-pop industry. Just earlier this year, they were the first Korean artists to perform at Mexico’s biggest pop festival, Tecate Emblema. They’re also regulars in the festival circuit, having performed at Busan International Rock Festival, Summer Sonic, and Thailand’s Rolling Loud. “We want to always show different sides of ourselves…

RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:01
READY
READY$0.015104-12.48%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6816+0.48%
Sidekick
K$0.02022-1.17%
Zypher Network
POP$0.001017-1.54%
COM
COM$0.005885-8.61%

K-pop group RIIZE made history when they were announced in the artist lineup on the Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup this year. The sextet – consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton – is the first Korean pop group to perform at the historic festival, which celebrates its 50th year, in Austin, Texas.

Weeks before the festival, RIIZE signed onto Zoom from Bangkok, Thailand, where they will perform two sold-out concerts at the Impact Arena. The members are all smiles, shouting, “hello,” when the screen pops on. They have been busy preparing for the concerts, which they express enthusiasm for. Sohee raises his arms, shouting, “We are very excited!”

After their Bangkok schedule, they fly to Lisbon, Portugal, for Music Bank before heading to Austin, Texas, for the festival. Austin City Limits is also RIIZE’s first American music festival – and, hopefully, not their last.

“Since we are the first K-pop group to perform at ACL, many of the audience may not know K-pop well or may not know us,” Sungchan shares. “We hope we can move and inspire people who might not know much about the genre, and spark their interest in us as well.”

The group doesn’t feel nervous or any pressure from the festival, as they’ve been preparing for the showcase. Determined to make a strong impression on the audience, they have been practicing very hard to show everything they have. It’s not the first time the group has been the “first” within the K-pop industry. Just earlier this year, they were the first Korean artists to perform at Mexico’s biggest pop festival, Tecate Emblema. They’re also regulars in the festival circuit, having performed at Busan International Rock Festival, Summer Sonic, and Thailand’s Rolling Loud.

“We want to always show different sides of ourselves because RIIZE is a group that can take on a variety of genres and characters,” Wonbin explains. “Each of us has our own strengths and, together, we can bring out a wide range of performances as K-pop artists.”

As they prepare for their set, they look forward to seeing other artists perform on the same day. Each member shares their favorite, with the majority agreeing they’re all looking forward to Sabrina Carpenter. Woobin and Shotaro also mention Japanese singer Fujii Kaze, as well as Dolechii. Anton adds more to the list, excited to see Olivia Dean, alternative pop duo Magdalena Bay, Djo, and Sunday’s performance from MK. Gee.

“It’s an honor to be able to perform at the same show as those artists,” Anton admits. “It’s a [great] kick-off to our North American tour. We’re looking forward to that and preparing hard for that as well.

Following ACL this weekend, the group embarks on the North American leg of their 2025 RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] at the end of the month (October 30), starting in Rosemont, IL, then New York City, NY, Washington, DC, Duluth GA, Seattle, WA, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Mexico City, Mexico. They look forward to traveling to more cities this time, since last year’s tour only included Los Angeles and Mexico City.

“We are looking forward to performing in those cities that we have not yet performed in,” says Shotaro. “Although my English isn’t perfect, we are looking forward to communicating with our fans there. The energy from Briize (RIIZE’s official fandom) fans in the U.S. is always great. That’s something I’m looking forward to.”

They return to Los Angeles at the Peacock theater on November 11, the same space as last year’s RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR: RIIZING DAY stop. They’ve learned a lot since then and are looking forward to showcasing their new songs enough for a full-length concert for the fans.

“The setlist has doubled,” says Anton. “There’s a lot more musing and more performances that we’ll be showcasing at the show. It’s definitely a whole new show.”

Eunseok laughs, excited about going to LA to see the fans and perform, but also mentions the great weather. They’ll be going to the City of Angels during a time when the weather in Seoul begins to get cold.

“It’s nice to take a walk or go for a run [in LA],” he says. “That’s something I’m looking forward to.”

The entire World Tour is expected to conclude sometime in February 2026, providing them with more opportunities to hit the festival scene. They already plan to perform at Lollapalooza in South America in March 2026, visiting Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. The group’s ultimate dream is to perform at Coachella.

“Festivals are really a great chance for us to show ourselves to people that may not know what K-pop is at all,” Anton says. “ACL is such a great opportunity. [Next year’s] Lollapalooza in South America is all in countries that we’ve never been to. Some of our fans may be there. Festivals allow people to look at and embrace a variety of different kinds of music. So hopefully, after ACL, we’ll be confident and be able to do all those shows.”

Shotaro adds, “For now, we are definitely looking forward to ACL the most. We are going to grow and mature as performers through ACL. If we keep building on from that experience, one day, we’d love to take on a stage like Coachella.”

As for new music on the horizon, they are constantly working on songs while on tour or even during their breaks. Sohee says inspiration can come from anywhere, including movies, other musicians’ songs, and even anime.

“It comes from various places, even from listening to music from anime,” he emphasizes. “Naruto is my favorite.”

Anton hints that new music will be released by the end of this year, with the members continuing to develop their individual artistic identities. He adds they’ve been able to provide more input into the music they want to create and perform.

“It’s important that the members can put their thoughts and emotions into the things that we are doing,” he says. “Hopefully, fans and the people that listen to our music and watch our performances will feel that as well.”

Until then, RIIZE is ready to give it their all this weekend at ACL, set to prove their namesake right – a combination of the words “Rise” and “Realize,” signifying a group that grows together and achieves their dreams.

“We are still rising,” says Sungchan. “I feel like we’ve just taken our first steps as a group, and from here, I want us to keep growing and eventually make our way all around the world.”

RIIZE performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, October 4. Tickets are available here.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/10/03/riize-ready-to-show-austin-city-limits-what-k-pop-is-all-about/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0041-12.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12806-0.47%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0615-2.87%
WINK
WIN$0.00003745-0.66%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+0.44%
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,415.09
$103,415.09$103,415.09

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.45
$3,482.45$3,482.45

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.39
$160.39$160.39

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4312
$2.4312$2.4312

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17596
$0.17596$0.17596

-0.10%