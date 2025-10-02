صرافیDEX+
Richard Childress Racing Promotes Andy Street To Be Kyle Busch’s Crew Chief

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:10
Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 zone/Thorntons Chevrolet, exits his car and reacts after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30, 2024 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyle Busch will have a new crew chief for the final five races of the 2025 Nascar Cup Series season. The two-time Cup Series champion will work with Andy Street, who was previously an Xfinity Series crew chief for Richard Childress Racing.

RCR decided to promote Street from within, rather than make an outside hire to lead Busch’s No. 8 team. Last week, RCR announced Randall Burnett would be leaving the team at season’s end for Trackhouse Racing to be rookie Connor Zilisch’s crew chief in 2026.

“Burnett will continue contributing in a support role with the organization through the end of the season,” RCR said in a statement.

Street won 11 Xfinity Series races as a crew chief for Myatt Snider and Austin Hill. After winning four races in each of the last two years, RCR elevated him to oversee the entire Xfinity Series program.

Street also served as the crew chief for the team’s part-time Xfinity Series and Cup Series cars in 2025. In Cup, he’s worked with Hill and Jesse Love in the No. 33 car.

Busch is in the midst of the longest winless drought of his Cup career. His last victory came at Gateway in June 2023. This year, he missed the playoffs with only two top fives, eight top 10s and 62 laps led, the lowest in each category in his Cup career.

Busch signed a one-year extension with RCR through the end of next year.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/10/01/richard-childress-racing-promotes-andy-street-to-be-kyle-buschs-crew-chief/

