TLDR Robert Kiyosaki recommends investing $100 in silver coins for significant returns. Kiyosaki predicts that a $100 investment in silver could grow to $500 within a year. Silver has surged by over 55% in 2025, outpacing gold's performance. Increased demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy is driving prices higher. Kiyosaki's portfolio, focused on [...] The post Rich Dad's Robert Kiyosaki: Why Silver is the Best Investment Right Now appeared first on CoinCentral.

Rich Dad’s Robert Kiyosaki: Why Silver is the Best Investment Right Now

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:00
TLDR

  • Robert Kiyosaki recommends investing $100 in silver coins for significant returns.
  • Kiyosaki predicts that a $100 investment in silver could grow to $500 within a year.
  • Silver has surged by over 55% in 2025, outpacing gold’s performance.
  • Increased demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy is driving prices higher.
  • Kiyosaki’s portfolio, focused on gold, silver, and Bitcoin, has gained nearly 37% this year.

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial educator and investor, has shared his strategy for investing $100. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad recommends buying silver coins as an ideal investment at this moment. He believes that silver prices will soar in the near future, making it a potentially high-return asset. Kiyosaki argues that silver, which has been manipulated for years, is about to experience a dramatic rise.

Robert Kiyosaki Sees Major Gains in Silver

Robert Kiyosaki predicts a sharp increase in silver prices, suggesting that a $100 investment could turn into $500 within a year. “I’m personally buying more silver now,” Kiyosaki said in a recent post on X. He emphasized that this is a rare opportunity investors should not miss. Kiyosaki is confident that silver is primed for a major price explosion due to its undervaluation.

Silver has already experienced a strong performance this year, trading at around $28.92 per ounce at the start of 2025. By late September, its price surged above $46, marking a gain of over 55%. The metal’s rally, which has outpaced gold, is fueled by high demand in electronics, renewable energy, and solar panels.

Industrial and Macroeconomic Factors Driving Prices

Several factors are contributing to silver’s rise. Demand from industries, particularly those related to electronics and renewable energy, continues to climb. At the same time, supply constraints add further pressure on prices. HSBC projects a deficit of over 200 million ounces in 2025, intensifying the demand-supply imbalance.

Macroeconomic conditions, such as a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, have also contributed. Investors seek silver and other non-yielding assets in such an environment. Additionally, geopolitical risks have increased silver’s appeal as a safe haven. Gold’s strong performance has also supported silver’s rise.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Portfolio Shows Strong Returns

Robert Kiyosaki’s investment philosophy, focusing on gold, silver, and Bitcoin, has proven successful this year. Research shows that a portfolio aligned with Kiyosaki’s preferences has gained nearly 37% in 2025. Silver has delivered the strongest returns within this portfolio.

Gold’s price has surpassed $3,726 per ounce, while Bitcoin remains strong despite fluctuations. Kiyosaki frequently criticizes traditional investment vehicles like mutual funds and ETFs, calling them ineffective.

The post Rich Dad’s Robert Kiyosaki: Why Silver is the Best Investment Right Now appeared first on CoinCentral.

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be 'Ultimately Negative' for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

Senate's New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

