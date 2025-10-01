RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds

Key Takeaways

REXShares’s Solana staking ETF ($SSK) has reached $338 million in assets under management.

$SSK is the first US-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards.

REXShares’s Solana staking ETF has reached $338 million in assets under management as the SEC prepares to decide on multiple spot Solana ETF applications. The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under ticker $SSK, became the first US-listed fund to combine spot Solana exposure with active staking rewards.

REXShares has expanded its crypto ETF lineup throughout 2025, launching staking-enabled products for Ethereum alongside non-staking spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin.

Nine spot Solana ETF applications currently await SEC review, which would offer direct exposure to Solana’s native token without staking features. The regulatory decisions could expand institutional access to Solana-based investment products.