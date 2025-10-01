صرافیDEX+
RexShares's US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds

The post RexShares's US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:08
Key Takeaways

  • REXShares’s Solana staking ETF ($SSK) has reached $338 million in assets under management.
  • $SSK is the first US-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards.

REXShares’s Solana staking ETF has reached $338 million in assets under management as the SEC prepares to decide on multiple spot Solana ETF applications. The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under ticker $SSK, became the first US-listed fund to combine spot Solana exposure with active staking rewards.

REXShares has expanded its crypto ETF lineup throughout 2025, launching staking-enabled products for Ethereum alongside non-staking spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin.

Nine spot Solana ETF applications currently await SEC review, which would offer direct exposure to Solana’s native token without staking features. The regulatory decisions could expand institutional access to Solana-based investment products.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rexshares-solana-staking-etf-338m-aum-sec-decision/

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report

A potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve this week could reportedly turn out to be a net negative for the US financial market if it comes about as a result of political pressure and influence, a Bloomberg report says. The report cites JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, saying that a rate […] The post JPMorgan Chase Warns Fed Rate Cuts Could Be ‘Ultimately Negative’ for Stocks, Bonds and US Dollar: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LayerNet
NET$0.00000215-50.91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10321-0.22%
Union
U$0.00641+5.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0126+6.59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06083-4.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00238-1.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.005299+4.95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

