REX and Osprey Spark Crypto ETF Surge with 21 New Filings

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/04 19:03
TLDR

  • REX & Osprey File 21 Crypto ETFs Featuring ADA, XLM, SUI, and HYPE
  • Staking-Backed Crypto ETFs Filed for ADA, XLM, SUI, and HYPE by REX & Osprey
  • 21 New Crypto ETFs Filed by REX/Osprey Aim to Reshape Digital Investment
  • Cardano, Stellar, Sui, HYPE Star in Bold ETF Expansion by REX and Osprey
  • REX & Osprey’s ETF Wave: 21 Filings with Staking & Offshore Structures

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have launched a coordinated wave of 21 new crypto ETF applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filings include major tokens such as Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), Sui (SUI), and Hype (HYPE). This move signals one of the largest crypto ETF expansion efforts to date, aiming to reshape digital asset investment in regulated markets.

Cardano (ADA) ETF Proposes Staking and Offshore Structure

The ADA-focused crypto ETF proposes a staking model to generate rewards alongside market performance. REX and Osprey have structured the fund to include Cayman Islands subsidiaries, ensuring compliance with U.S. tax and regulatory obligations. These structures allow exposure to ADA staking while preserving investment company status under SEC rules.

Furthermore, the Cardano ETF could allocate up to 40% in foreign-listed exchange-traded products from firms like 21Shares and CoinShares. This diversification approach helps reduce dependency on U.S. markets and increases global exposure. The product design also mirrors the success of the Solana staking ETF recently launched by the same firms.

The inclusion of staking elevates the fund beyond basic price tracking and positions it for yield generation. This strategy may appeal to institutions seeking passive income in addition to token appreciation. The SEC’s updated listing standards may accelerate approval despite ongoing operational delays.

Stellar (XLM) ETF Leverages New Listing Rules

The Stellar ETF leverages the SEC’s recently approved “generic listing standards” for commodity-based trust shares. This regulatory change eliminates the slower 19b-4 route, potentially speeding up the approval and trading process. With this advantage, REX and Osprey aim to bring the Stellar ETF to market swiftly.

Stellar’s low transaction fees and cross-border capabilities position the token for mainstream inclusion through regulated products. The ETF application emphasizes investor access to the network’s growing ecosystem. Combined with staking, it may serve as a broader benchmark for smart contract-capable blockchains.

Despite the promise, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown has left the SEC with limited staff to process ETF filings. This disruption could delay the decision process for the XLM product and others already in the queue. Approvals may remain paused until agency operations return to full capacity.

Sui (SUI) ETF Reflects Expanding Institutional Demand

The SUI ETF includes staking to reflect the network’s proof-of-stake consensus and reward contributors. With this structure, the ETF tracks token performance while offering an additional income stream. The filing signals institutional demand for newer layer-1 assets entering ETF structures.

Sui’s inclusion follows REX-Osprey’s pattern of targeting scalable altcoin networks with strong validator ecosystems. The product plans to use offshore Cayman subsidiaries to maintain SEC-compliant exposure. This ensures the ETF aligns with the regulatory treatment of commodities.

The ETF may gain from the Solana staking ETF’s performance, which spurred confidence in similar products. The firms are actively using this momentum to introduce new offerings. The ETF could invest in up to 40% of non-U.S. products listed in Europe or Canada, further expanding reach.

Hype (HYPE) ETF Taps into Market Momentum

The HYPE ETF filing aligns with growing interest in niche altcoins backed by online communities and speculative growth. Its staking model aims to deliver dual exposure to price action and token rewards. The structure appeals to entities seeking diversified returns across volatile but active networks.

REX and Osprey are capitalizing on the shift in the SEC’s regulatory posture, which now favors streamlined approvals. The HYPE ETF benefits from being part of a broader suite, enhancing its visibility within institutional product offerings. Like others, it uses Cayman structures for compliance.

Even with a supportive regulatory backdrop, the government shutdown has frozen ETF progress across all issuers. While October holds deadlines for 16 pending crypto ETF applications, decisions may be deferred. The timing could impact the launch pipeline for the newly filed HYPE ETF and others.

The coordinated filing of 21 crypto ETF products by REX and Osprey showcases an assertive push toward regulated digital asset integration. By using staking, offshore structures, and foreign allocations, the firms aim to bring innovative exposure tools to the market. However, the shutdown-induced delay at the SEC may stall what could become a pivotal moment for the crypto ETF ecosystem.

 

The post REX and Osprey Spark Crypto ETF Surge with 21 New Filings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

