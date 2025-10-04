REX and Osprey Spark Crypto ETF Surge with 21 New Filings

TLDR

REX & Osprey File 21 Crypto ETFs Featuring ADA, XLM, SUI, and HYPE

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have launched a coordinated wave of 21 new crypto ETF applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filings include major tokens such as Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), Sui (SUI), and Hype (HYPE). This move signals one of the largest crypto ETF expansion efforts to date, aiming to reshape digital asset investment in regulated markets.

Cardano (ADA) ETF Proposes Staking and Offshore Structure

The ADA-focused crypto ETF proposes a staking model to generate rewards alongside market performance. REX and Osprey have structured the fund to include Cayman Islands subsidiaries, ensuring compliance with U.S. tax and regulatory obligations. These structures allow exposure to ADA staking while preserving investment company status under SEC rules.

Furthermore, the Cardano ETF could allocate up to 40% in foreign-listed exchange-traded products from firms like 21Shares and CoinShares. This diversification approach helps reduce dependency on U.S. markets and increases global exposure. The product design also mirrors the success of the Solana staking ETF recently launched by the same firms.

The inclusion of staking elevates the fund beyond basic price tracking and positions it for yield generation. This strategy may appeal to institutions seeking passive income in addition to token appreciation. The SEC’s updated listing standards may accelerate approval despite ongoing operational delays.

Stellar (XLM) ETF Leverages New Listing Rules

The Stellar ETF leverages the SEC’s recently approved “generic listing standards” for commodity-based trust shares. This regulatory change eliminates the slower 19b-4 route, potentially speeding up the approval and trading process. With this advantage, REX and Osprey aim to bring the Stellar ETF to market swiftly.

Stellar’s low transaction fees and cross-border capabilities position the token for mainstream inclusion through regulated products. The ETF application emphasizes investor access to the network’s growing ecosystem. Combined with staking, it may serve as a broader benchmark for smart contract-capable blockchains.

Despite the promise, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown has left the SEC with limited staff to process ETF filings. This disruption could delay the decision process for the XLM product and others already in the queue. Approvals may remain paused until agency operations return to full capacity.

Sui (SUI) ETF Reflects Expanding Institutional Demand

The SUI ETF includes staking to reflect the network’s proof-of-stake consensus and reward contributors. With this structure, the ETF tracks token performance while offering an additional income stream. The filing signals institutional demand for newer layer-1 assets entering ETF structures.

Sui’s inclusion follows REX-Osprey’s pattern of targeting scalable altcoin networks with strong validator ecosystems. The product plans to use offshore Cayman subsidiaries to maintain SEC-compliant exposure. This ensures the ETF aligns with the regulatory treatment of commodities.

The ETF may gain from the Solana staking ETF’s performance, which spurred confidence in similar products. The firms are actively using this momentum to introduce new offerings. The ETF could invest in up to 40% of non-U.S. products listed in Europe or Canada, further expanding reach.

Hype (HYPE) ETF Taps into Market Momentum

The HYPE ETF filing aligns with growing interest in niche altcoins backed by online communities and speculative growth. Its staking model aims to deliver dual exposure to price action and token rewards. The structure appeals to entities seeking diversified returns across volatile but active networks.

REX and Osprey are capitalizing on the shift in the SEC’s regulatory posture, which now favors streamlined approvals. The HYPE ETF benefits from being part of a broader suite, enhancing its visibility within institutional product offerings. Like others, it uses Cayman structures for compliance.

Even with a supportive regulatory backdrop, the government shutdown has frozen ETF progress across all issuers. While October holds deadlines for 16 pending crypto ETF applications, decisions may be deferred. The timing could impact the launch pipeline for the newly filed HYPE ETF and others.

The coordinated filing of 21 crypto ETF products by REX and Osprey showcases an assertive push toward regulated digital asset integration. By using staking, offshore structures, and foreign allocations, the firms aim to bring innovative exposure tools to the market. However, the shutdown-induced delay at the SEC may stall what could become a pivotal moment for the crypto ETF ecosystem.

