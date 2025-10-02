صرافیDEX+
REI Network collaborates with Pilot AI to deliver zero-fee blockchain, AI-powered onboarding, NFT minting, and seamless Web3 user experiences worldwide.

REI Network and Pilot AI Bring Frictionless AI and Zero-Fee Blockchain Technology to Web3

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 02:00
nft-aii2 main

REI Network, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed for high-performance decentralized applications (dApps), is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Pilot AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for Web2 & Web3. This collaboration aims to boost Web3 adoption with frictionless AI for worldly users.

Based on prior knowledge about REI Network, it is facilitating its users by providing scalability, zero-fee, and high-performance EVM Chain to secure and empower wallet actions. At the same time, Pilot AI provides necessary aids for Web2 and Web3. In collaboration with Pilot AI, they offer non-fungible token (NFT) minting and seamless speed with almost zero fees for their users. REI Network has released this news through its official X account.

REI and Pilot AI Build User-Friendly Web3 Gateway

The basic purpose of REI and Pilot AI integration is to create an easy place for global users to trade in either Web2 or Web3. Both platforms have a common point of interest, which is to provide maximum relaxation to users with advanced services. For this purpose, both platforms are actively working on their own areas to empower and improve them for users.

This partnership will open a new and easy-to-handle gateway where users can communicate with each other like a natural platform to perform blockchain tasks, such as NFT minting, which converts a digital file into a unique non-fungible token, swapping tokens, and discovering an airdrop without the involvement of manual, complicated platforms.

REI Network and Pilot AI Join Forces to Deliver Secure, Seamless Web3 Experience

REI Network and Pilot AI integration is not confined to only a selected portion; rather, they are collectively working to boost the protection system purely for users’ benefits. In this respect, REI offers a zero-fee with a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain, which will work on other features like fast transactions, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

Moreover, Pilot AI will also contribute to this partnership by offering AI-Powered onboarding, NFT minting, airdrop discovery, and Web3 navigation. In short, both platforms will give certain benefits to each other and collectively boost users’ status across the world, without compromising on users’ security.

