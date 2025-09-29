Reform UK Leader to Talk About Crypto Industry Regulation at Zebu Live 2025

The leader of Reform UK will be the keynote speaker at Zebu Live, the largest Web3 forum.

In his speech, he will criticize outdated regulations and call for the creation of conditions for innovation.

The organizers consider his participation as an important step towards uniting politics and crypto-economy.

Representatives of the Zebu Live 2025 event announced that Nigel Farage, who leads the Reform UK movement, will be the main speaker of the conference. He will give a keynote talk on the prospects of cryptocurrency regulation in the UK. The politician will talk about how the country can strengthen its position in global competition.

Farage noted that delaying reforms hurts British entrepreneurs, while other states are actively attracting innovators. He said the UK should get rid of “ridiculous ideas” that force talent to go abroad and turn the country into a center for digital pioneers.

His involvement coincides with an increase in public interest in crypto politics in the country, according to the Zebu Live team. According to them, a petition in support of innovative regulation has garnered more than 10,000 signatures. This underscores the growing business and public demand for regulatory change, experts said.

Farage’s speech will take place in a fireside chat format, where he will outline his vision for the future of regulation and possible measures to stimulate innovation in the country.

According to Harry Horsfall, co-founder and head of Flight3, Farage’s appearance on Zebu Live signals that crypto economics is becoming part of the UK’s strategic agenda. He emphasized that this is not about party politics, but about protecting the future of the nation’s economy.

The conference traditionally brings together industry leaders, investors and policymakers, the event noted. Incrypted team will act as a media partner of the conference.

Farage’s keynote talk will be broadcast live and is expected to become one of the key events of the event. This, according to the organizers, confirms the role of Zebu Live as a platform for dialogue about the future of finance and technology.