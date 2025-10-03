RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL

RAAC, a decentralized Real World Asset (RWA) lending protocol, has announced a key partnership with I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB:IONI) to issue on-chain traded tokenized gold.
The news comes amid Gold price setting multiple new highs in the past week, driven by macro economic risks and RWA sector growth.
According to the official press release, RAAC will partner I-ON Digital, a recognized leader in compliant gold digitization, to deploy its gold-backed tokens with an initial issuance of $200 million. RAAC will also launch pmUSD, a stablecoin partially collateralized by the tokenized assets ranging from gold to precious metals and real estate.
As part of the deal, I-ON Digital is billed to invest up to $1 million in RAAC as a founding partner of RAAC’s RWA open finance ecosystem.
RAAC’s landmark $200 million tokenized gold initiative emphasized on-chain demand for traditional finance assets and blockchain infrastructure improvements. Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood trading platform also weighed on the RWA sector growth expectations. Speaking at the ongoing Token 2049 conference, Tenev hinted that RWA adoption could mirror growing usage of stablecoins in daily transactions.
“The biggest challenge in the US is that the financial system basically works. It’s why we don’t have bullet trains — medium-speed trains get you there well enough. So the incremental effort to move to fully tokenized will just take longer. Eventually, it’s going to eat the entire financial system.”
At press time on Thursday, October 2, Total Value locked in active RWA protocols has now crossed $32 billion, according to RWA.xyz.
As RAAC’s tokenized gold launch signals institutional appetite for on-chain RWAs, new presale projects like Pepe Node are also drawing investor interest.
Offering up to 864% in staking rewards Pepe Node lets users build virtual meme coin mining rigs, merge nodes for boosted returns, and earn tokenized bonuses.
Currently priced at $0.0010, the Pepe Node presale has already raised $1.16 million of its $1.3 million target. Participants can still join through Pepe Node’s official website before the next price tier unlocks.next
The post RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL appeared first on Coinspeaker.