صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the volatile cryptocurrency market, the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to raise concerns. While short-term trading can indeed generate returns, the risks are also high, making many uneasy. Several recent industry reports have shown that global cryptocurrency traders are gradually turning their attention to tools that can provide sustainable cash flow. In this context, cloud mining is increasingly viewed by more people as a new and promising configuration method, due to its clear profit structure and transparent settlement mechanism. The core of cloud mining is leasing computing power. Users don’t need to build their own mining machines or bear high electricity and maintenance costs. Instead, they access remote computing power through contracts, which are centrally operated and maintained by the platform. All mining output is settled 24 hours a day, and the proceeds are deposited directly into the user’s account. This model is similar to traditional fixed income products, emphasizing standardization, openness, transparency, and robust allocation, rather than relying on short-term price fluctuations. For portfolio management, it provides a predictable cash flow channel amid market uncertainty. Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform 1. Affiliate Referral Program: Users can earn additional commissions of up to 4.5% by inviting friends to join, further increasing their returns beyond mining. Advertisement &nbsp 2. Multi-Currency Configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, allowing users to diversify their risks. 3. Green Energy Driven: Large-scale introduction of wind and solar power reduces carbon emissions, in line with global ESG… The post Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the volatile cryptocurrency market, the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to raise concerns. While short-term trading can indeed generate returns, the risks are also high, making many uneasy. Several recent industry reports have shown that global cryptocurrency traders are gradually turning their attention to tools that can provide sustainable cash flow. In this context, cloud mining is increasingly viewed by more people as a new and promising configuration method, due to its clear profit structure and transparent settlement mechanism. The core of cloud mining is leasing computing power. Users don’t need to build their own mining machines or bear high electricity and maintenance costs. Instead, they access remote computing power through contracts, which are centrally operated and maintained by the platform. All mining output is settled 24 hours a day, and the proceeds are deposited directly into the user’s account. This model is similar to traditional fixed income products, emphasizing standardization, openness, transparency, and robust allocation, rather than relying on short-term price fluctuations. For portfolio management, it provides a predictable cash flow channel amid market uncertainty. Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform 1. Affiliate Referral Program: Users can earn additional commissions of up to 4.5% by inviting friends to join, further increasing their returns beyond mining. Advertisement &nbsp 2. Multi-Currency Configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, allowing users to diversify their risks. 3. Green Energy Driven: Large-scale introduction of wind and solar power reduces carbon emissions, in line with global ESG…

Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:47
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09785+1.07%
Ethereum
ETH$3,478.19-1.40%
Solana
SOL$160.23-3.31%
COM
COM$0.005891-8.42%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007349-2.48%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to raise concerns. While short-term trading can indeed generate returns, the risks are also high, making many uneasy. Several recent industry reports have shown that global cryptocurrency traders are gradually turning their attention to tools that can provide sustainable cash flow. In this context, cloud mining is increasingly viewed by more people as a new and promising configuration method, due to its clear profit structure and transparent settlement mechanism.

The core of cloud mining is leasing computing power. Users don’t need to build their own mining machines or bear high electricity and maintenance costs. Instead, they access remote computing power through contracts, which are centrally operated and maintained by the platform. All mining output is settled 24 hours a day, and the proceeds are deposited directly into the user’s account. This model is similar to traditional fixed income products, emphasizing standardization, openness, transparency, and robust allocation, rather than relying on short-term price fluctuations. For portfolio management, it provides a predictable cash flow channel amid market uncertainty.

Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform

1. Affiliate Referral Program: Users can earn additional commissions of up to 4.5% by inviting friends to join, further increasing their returns beyond mining.

Advertisement

&nbsp

2. Multi-Currency Configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, allowing users to diversify their risks.

3. Green Energy Driven: Large-scale introduction of wind and solar power reduces carbon emissions, in line with global ESG trends.

4. Grade Security: Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection systems, combined with multi-layer encryption and two-factor authentication, provide system-level security protection for account data and funds.

  1. Global Coverage: With operations in over 180 countries and regions, we provide multilingual support and 24/7 customer service, enabling users to manage their assets at any time, from anywhere.

Start cloud mining and earn profits in three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can complete the registration process using only their email address. New users receive a $15 trial credit and can earn $0.60 in rewards by checking in daily, allowing you to familiarize yourself with the platform’s features and earnings structure in a safe and risk-free environment.

Step 2: Select a Contract

The platform offers a variety of options, ranging from short-term trials to long-term assets, allowing users to choose flexibly based on their capital size and return goals.

Step 3: Start Earning

Once the contract is activated, the computing power will be immediately put into operation. The platform will credit the output to the account according to a fixed settlement cycle, and users can freely withdraw, allowing the funds to settle into long-term, stable returns gradually.

Cloud mining’s low barrier to entry and transparent mechanism make it suitable for a variety of groups.

As interest in passive income grows, cloud mining is gradually becoming a mainstream management option.

When evaluating cloud mining platforms, security, transparency, and long-term reliability are always core considerations. Each Quid Miner contract’s hashrate is linked to real facilities, and the revenue process can be verified on-chain, allowing users to track it at any time clearly. Furthermore, the platform maintains long-term partnerships with major mining machine manufacturers and large mining pools to ensure a stable source of hashrate.

Technically, Quid Miner’s proprietary and patented Aladdin system intelligently optimizes hashrate allocation and improves efficiency, ensuring the platform maintains over 98.999% stability over the long term. Leveraging these mechanisms, Quid Miner is building a globally trusted reputation.

Conclusion

ETFs bring liquidity to the market, but their essence remains price exposure, and they cannot directly provide cash flow. Cloud mining is unique in that it transforms market fluctuations into a regular distribution path through a verifiable settlement mechanism.

QuidMiner is more than just a technology platform; it also serves as a viable source of passive income. With the ever-strengthening regulatory environment and the ongoing energy transition, converting crypto assets into sustainable cash flow is becoming a growing trend, marking a further stage of maturity for the crypto market.

Email:  [email protected]

Official Website:  https://quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/quid-miner-upgrades-cloud-mining-contracts-enabling-passive-income-for-eth-and-sol-holders/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0041-12.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12806-0.47%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0615-2.87%
WINK
WIN$0.00003745-0.66%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+0.44%
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,340.65
$103,340.65$103,340.65

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,478.19
$3,478.19$3,478.19

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.23
$160.23$160.23

-0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4288
$2.4288$2.4288

-0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17580
$0.17580$0.17580

-0.19%