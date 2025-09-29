QNB and JPMorgan Transform Cross-Border Payments with Kinexys

TLDR

QNB adopts JPMorgan’s Kinexys for instant, 24/7 cross-border USD payments.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) has implemented JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to accelerate USD corporate payments across borders. The Kinexys system allows real-time 24/7 settlements, replacing traditional methods that involved delays and manual processes. This marks a major shift in QNB’s treasury operations and reinforces its digital transformation efforts.

Kinexys Integration Boosts Payment Speed and Agility

QNB introduced the Kinexys platform to improve payment speed, transparency, and operational efficiency for its corporate clients in Qatar. With Kinexys, settlement times now average as little as two minutes, enabling instant access to funds around the clock. This real-time capability supports enhanced liquidity management for businesses engaged in global trade.

The Kinexys system leverages programmable payments and blockchain deposit accounts to automate transfers and streamline treasury functions. QNB’s treasury teams can now move funds without delay, regardless of traditional banking hours or cross-border frictions. These advantages align with Qatar’s national digital economy ambitions and push for financial innovation.

Kinexys also provides QNB with direct connectivity to a growing network of banks, reducing reliance on legacy clearing systems. This move sets a new benchmark in the region, as most banks still rely on slower correspondent networks. By doing so, QNB positions itself at the forefront of blockchain-enabled payment transformation.

QNB Strengthens Regional Leadership in Blockchain Finance

QNB began deploying Kinexys in early 2025, making it one of the first institutions in the MENA region to adopt the platform. The bank’s decision reflects a wider industry trend, as regional peers explore blockchain to optimize liquidity and reduce transaction costs. As of September, eight major banks in the region have joined the Kinexys network.

With daily global Kinexys volumes surpassing $2 billion, QNB benefits from a tested and scalable infrastructure. The system’s blockchain rails offer consistent performance across borders, improving both reliability and customer satisfaction. These developments are central to QNB’s strategy of digital leadership across financial products and services.

QNB also complements its Kinexys integration with other blockchain initiatives, including tokenized investment funds launched earlier this year. By combining tokenization with blockchain payments, the bank expands its digital footprint across multiple financial verticals. These steps affirm QNB’s commitment to adopting emerging technologies that support financial modernization.

Strategic Shift Reinforces QNB’s Innovation Focus

In recent years, QNB has taken multiple steps toward embracing blockchain and Web3 technologies in its financial ecosystem. The bank earlier partnered with Ripple to test real-time remittance services through blockchain infrastructure in Turkey. These initiatives form part of a broader strategy to modernize its operations across key markets.

In July 2025, QNB also introduced the QCD Money Market Fund, its first tokenized fund based in Dubai’s financial district. That initiative gained regulatory approval and showcased the bank’s willingness to explore tokenized asset classes. These ventures illustrate how QNB is investing in digital assets to diversify client offerings.

QNB’s agreement with Qatar Financial Centre further enables fintech access to its infrastructure, supporting local innovation and embedded finance. By collaborating with global platforms like Kinexys, QNB increases its competitiveness while driving regional adoption of blockchain. The bank’s efforts reflect a clear strategic vision to lead the digital banking future in the Gulf.

