Immutable and Polygon Labs partner to launch a new “Gaming on Polygon” hub inside Immutable Play, bringing five games live at launch, $100K in rewards and more.Immutable and Polygon Labs partner to launch a new “Gaming on Polygon” hub inside Immutable Play, bringing five games live at launch, $100K in rewards and more.

Polygon Labs Partners with Immutable to Roll Out Dedicated Web3 Gaming Hub

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 03:30
Immutable and Polygon Labs are doubling down on a play for Web3’s next big audience: gamers. The two companies today announced a new “Gaming on Polygon” hub inside Immutable Play, Immutable’s centralized destination for discovering Web3 games. It is a move designed to bring scale, polish, and cross-platform rewards to games built on Polygon’s PoS and related stacks.

Rather than courting studios one title at a time, Immutable will roll multiple Polygon-powered games into the hub together, launching with five games available on day one, accompanied by platform-wide quests, leaderboards and a $100,000 community reward pool to kickstart engagement. That collective debut is meant to give players immediate variety and to seed cross-game incentives that encourage people not just to try a game, but to come back and keep playing.

For developers, the appeal is obvious: instead of building in isolation and hoping users find them, studios plug into an ecosystem with enterprise-grade tooling, developer support, and the economic plumbing to scale a crypto-native experience. Immutable and Polygon position the hub as a way to lower the risk of launching blockchain-enabled titles by concentrating traffic, curation and engagement mechanics, so studios can focus on gameplay while the platform handles onboarding, rewards and cross-promotion.

Accelerating Sustainable Growth

Immutable isn’t coming to Polygon empty-handed. The company points to a sizable existing player base and platform metrics, hundreds of thousands of monthly active users, more than 5.5 million Passport signups, and roughly $40 million in TVL, to argue that this hub is more than a marketing stunt: it’s an attempt to move meaningful value and liquidity toward Polygon-powered games. Concentrating Immutable Play’s capabilities on Polygon is intended to accelerate sustainable growth for AAA and indie titles alike.

The timing also matters technically. Immutable’s gaming chain, Immutable zkEVM, is preparing to connect to Agglayer, Polygon’s protocol for cross-chain unified liquidity and interoperability. That connection promises to make items, currencies and player activity feel less siloed: when Agglayer is in play, assets and gameplay can travel more easily between chains and gaming stacks that opt in, unlocking richer economies and new design possibilities for studios building multi-title or multi-chain experiences. In short, the hub is a user-facing guarantee that Polygon and Immutable are working toward a more seamless, composable future for game economies.

What this means in practice is fairly straightforward: players should see higher-quality games with immediate incentives to engage, and, over time, the ability to carry digital ownership across an expanding network of titles if developers choose to enable that flow. For devs, the hub lowers the friction to reach large numbers of crypto-native users and gives them reason to believe their game can scale without getting lost in a thousand isolated ecosystems. If the experiment succeeds, both companies stand to benefit from stronger retention, healthier in-game economies, and a clearer path for mainstream studios to consider Web3 features.

The Gaming on Polygon hub is another chapter in a broader strategic relationship between Immutable and Polygon Labs that has included joint funds, tech collaborations and the creation of Immutable zkEVM. By combining Immutable’s game-focused product stack with Polygon’s interoperability roadmap, the two aim to build the connective tissue that lets Web3 gaming grow, not as a scattershot collection of experiments, but as an infrastructure-backed ecosystem that players and studios can depend on.

For now, the hub’s immediate draw will be the five live titles, the quests and leaderboards, and the promise of long-term rewards and interoperability. But the bigger bet is on habits: get players into a place where they can discover, play and earn across multiple games, and the incentives of network effects, more players, more trades, more creators, start to become real. If Polygon and Immutable can deliver that experience cleanly, Web3 gaming’s next growth chapter may arrive not as a single hit title, but as an interconnected front of play.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

