صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a bill on crypto assets that implements EU rules (MiCA). However, it has drawn sharp criticism from industry participants. The document is now to be considered by the Senate, after which it will be submitted to the president for signature. The law provides for a significant […] Сообщение Polish Sejm supported controversial crypto law with fines and prison terms появились сначала на INCRYPTED.Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a bill on crypto assets that implements EU rules (MiCA). However, it has drawn sharp criticism from industry participants. The document is now to be considered by the Senate, after which it will be submitted to the president for signature. The law provides for a significant […] Сообщение Polish Sejm supported controversial crypto law with fines and prison terms появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Polish Sejm supported controversial crypto law with fines and prison terms

نویسنده: Incrypted
2025/09/29 20:59
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003743-7.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233--%
  • Poland has passed a crypto law with fines for market participants of up to $2.75 million and two years in prison for violating it.
  • The community called the new rules “death for small businesses”.
  • In addition, the regulator now has the right to block suspicious crypto service domains.

Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a bill on crypto assets that implements EU rules (MiCA). However, it has drawn sharp criticism from industry participants. The document is now to be considered by the Senate, after which it will be submitted to the president for signature.

The law provides for a significant expansion of the powers of the Polish Financial Supervision Commission (KNF), which gets the right to issue licenses to crypto asset service providers (CASPs), control the issuance of tokens, block suspicious domains, and impose millions of dollars in fines.

The KNF will also monitor exchanges, which are now required to keep clients’ funds separate from their own.

The most serious violations will be punishable by fines of up to PLN 10 million (approximately $2.75 million) or even imprisonment for up to two years. The punishable acts include operating without a license, issuing tokens without an approved information document, or violating reporting obligations.

Delphine Forma, Head of European Policy at Solidus Labs, noted in a commentary for Incrypted that the adoption of the law was an important step for the Polish market:

However, industry representatives warn that only large players can survive in such conditions in Poland, while startups and small companies will be forced to leave the market.

The crypto community also talks about excessive “gold plating” — when national regulators add additional requirements to European regulations. In particular, a crypto analyst under the pseudonym Świat Krypto wrote in X:

At the same time, the law’s supporters insist that the document is a step towards regulating the market and protecting investors. The explanatory note notes that the goal is “to implement the tasks set out in EU Regulation 2023/1114 in the area of effective supervision and investor protection.”

In this regard, Robert Nogacki, an attorney and founder of Kancelarii Prawnej Skarbiec, considers the adopted law to be necessary. In his opinion, this is “a turning point and the end of the Wild West era in the crypto world, where activities were often conducted without proper supervision.”

According to him, the adopted rules are “a belated but necessary response to years of abuse, as innovation cannot be an excuse for avoiding basic consumer protection standards”.

Meanwhile, the Polish authorities noted that the new rules will ensure the long-term development of the market and increase security through expanded supervisory powers.

The country has recently launched the first bitcoin ETF trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10312+0.21%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01259+6.69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.02363-21.18%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139326-0.49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06078-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+6.63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,268.55
$103,268.55$103,268.55

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,479.08
$3,479.08$3,479.08

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.01
$159.01$159.01

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4317
$2.4317$2.4317

-0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17553
$0.17553$0.17553

-0.34%