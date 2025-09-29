Poland advances strict crypto bill, sparking public backlash

Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Act awaits Senate review after Sejm approval, sparking backlash over licensing, fines and potential prison terms for violations.
Polish lawmakers have approved a bill regulating the crypto asset market, introducing key restrictions and establishing a dedicated supervisory authority.
Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, voted in favor of a new Crypto-Asset Market Act last Friday, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration.
Bill 1424, which has yet to reflect the apparent third-reading vote in the Sejm, introduces a licensing regime for crypto asset service providers (CASPs), aligning Poland’s regulations with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.
