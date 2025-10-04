Plasma Partners With Chainlink to Power Stablecoin Payments

The integration brings Chainlink Data Streams, Data Feeds, and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to Plasma from day one, giving developers access to real-time market data and secure cross-chain connectivity.
Aave, DeFi’s largest lending protocol, is live on Plasma at launch, using Chainlink’s infrastructure to extend stablecoin liquidity across the network.
Built specifically for payments, Plasma offers zero-fee transfers, confidential transactions, and customizable gas tokens, with more than $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity available at launch. Its EVM compatibility allows developers to build applications for remittances, micropayments, and cross-border transfers on a high-throughput chain optimized for stablecoin use.
Chainlink’s services ensure that Plasma can support a secure, data-rich payments ecosystem. Data Streams provide low-latency feeds for real-time settlement, while Data Feeds deliver trusted reference prices for lending, derivatives, and liquidity pools. CCIP further enables seamless stablecoin transfers across blockchains with modular compliance and security features.
Plasma CEO Paul Faecks called stablecoins “one of the most important use cases in crypto,” while Chainlink’s Johann Eid described the partnership as enterprise-grade infrastructure for stablecoins from launch. Aave’s Stani Kulechov added that combining Aave’s liquidity with Chainlink’s oracles creates “instant, low-cost stablecoin movement” for a new wave of financial applications.
With Chainlink and Aave in place, Plasma aims to position itself as a leading network for global-scale stablecoin payments.
The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
