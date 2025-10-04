Pine Analytics Releases Analysis of Flying Tulip's Fundraising and Mechanism

PANews reported on October 4th that Pine Analytics released an analysis of the fundraising and mechanisms for the Flying Tulip smart trading protocol . The report stated that Flying Tulip intends to raise $1 billion, with 10 FT tokens for every dollar (initial price $0.10). Any shortfall will be proportionally reduced. Funding assets include USDC, USDT, USDS, USDDe, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and S. Original subscribers will receive a transferable NFT wrapped in a FT token and a redemption PUT. The FT token remains in the NFT and can be redeemed for an amount equal to the invested assets; withdrawing the token forfeit the PUT. The annualized return on the raised assets is expected to be approximately $44.27 million, with priority for the repurchase and destruction of FT tokens, covering approximately $500,000 in OpEx. The team and foundation will not pre-allocate funds; instead, they will receive funds from repurchased FT tokens in a 40:20:20:20 ratio from protocol revenue.
