PI Holders Brace for Massive Token Unlocks, Whales Load Up on XRP

PI holders face the threat of heavy selling pressure as a large token unlock looms, while XRP investors witness whales driving one of the strongest accumulation waves in the token’s history. These parallel developments highlight the contrasting forces shaping altcoin performance as Q4 begins.

While most traders fear volatility, Zexpire turns it into profit by offering structured, fixed-risk plays built on the market’s constant unpredictability.

Key Highlights

PI Token Unlock: A major unlock event in early October raises fears of supply flooding fragile markets.

Exchange Activity: PI exchange balances surged 10.8% in 24h, with volume climbing to $27.6M.

Price Risk: With PI already down 47% in 90 days and a low 1.3% turnover ratio, the market is watching if it can hold $0.26, or slip to the $0.22–$0.24 zone.

XRP Whale Buying: Wallets holding 1M–10M XRP now control 10.6% of supply, up from 9.8% in July.

August Accumulation: Whales added nearly 900M XRP in August, helping stabilize prices near $3.

PI: Unlock Pressure Builds

PI holders are on edge as October’s unlock approaches. Historically, unlocks create downside pressure on low-liquidity assets, as holders often front-run the event by selling early. With PI’s market structure already weak, the 24-hour jump in exchange balances suggests that liquidity is preparing for increased sell-side activity.

The token’s 47% drop in the last 90 days underscores how fragile confidence has become. Market watchers now question whether PI can hold its ground at $0.26 or if the selling cascade will drag it toward the $0.22–$0.24 support zone.

XRP: Whales Go on a Feeding Frenzy

In contrast, XRP is enjoying renewed confidence thanks to large-scale whale activity. Data shows that mid-sized whale wallets—holding between 1M and 10M XRP—have significantly increased their share of the total supply since July.

The turning point came in August, when whales accumulated nearly 900M XRP, tightening exchange reserves and easing downward pressure. This accumulation has kept XRP trading around $3, despite market volatility.

Source: coinmarketcap

Pi Network (PI) enters decisive phase amid mixed signals

Source: TradingView

PI trades between 0.19 and 0.35 dollars, sitting close to both the 10 day and 100 day moving average at 0.27. The coin lost 24.54 percent in the last week and 25.94 percent during the past month, extending a six month slide of 62.47 percent. RSI at 48.49 gives no clear trend, while a stochastic read of 29.11 hints at mild oversold pressure.

A push above 0.35 could trigger a run toward the first ceiling at 0.44, about 25 percent above the top of the current band, then onward to 0.61 for another potential 39 percent. If sellers keep control, support at 0.10 remains the next line, implying a drop of roughly 47 percent from the lower edge of the range. The flat MACD and matching short and long averages lean neutral, yet the oversold data and rising interest in an open network suggest the next swing may tilt upward once 0.35 is cleared.

Ripple (XRP) Eyes Return to Three Dollars

Source: TradingView

XRP now moves between 2.71 and 3.01 dollars. The coin slipped 3.30 percent in the past seven days, edged 1.98 percent higher over one month, and stands 34.40 percent above its level six months ago. The 10-day average at 2.87 sits above the 100-day mark at 2.80, hinting at gentle upward force. A relative strength score of 63 and a stochastic reading above 70 show active but not overheated demand.

The price faces resistance at 3.16, about 9 percent above the midpoint, with a higher barrier at 3.46, roughly 20 percent higher. Support lines wait at 2.55 and 2.25, marking possible drops of 11 percent and 21 percent. The mix of rising averages and solid momentum points to a gradual climb toward 3.16 and perhaps 3.46, making a rise more likely than a fall in the near term.

Conclusion

PI keeps drawing users with its mobile-first plan, while XRP shows steady utility in global transfers. Both coins still look solid for long-term use, yet their gains rely on wider adoption and policy shifts that take time.

PI keeps drawing users with its mobile-first plan, while XRP shows steady utility in global transfers. Both coins still look solid for long-term use, yet their gains rely on wider adoption and policy shifts that take time.

