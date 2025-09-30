صرافیDEX+
Explore the key differences between Zexpire's high-volatility approach, Pi Network's app-driven model, and XRP's real-world utility to determine which cryptocurrency could lead the digital economy in the future.Explore the key differences between Zexpire's high-volatility approach, Pi Network's app-driven model, and XRP's real-world utility to determine which cryptocurrency could lead the digital economy in the future.

PI Holders Brace for Massive Token Unlocks, Whales Load Up on XRP

نویسنده: Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 23:43
Pi Network
PI$0,22946+0,04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006927-3,59%
XRP
XRP$2,4253-5,20%
RWAX
APP$0,0009086-0,60%
RealLink
REAL$0,06632-5,02%

PI holders face the threat of heavy selling pressure as a large token unlock looms, while XRP investors witness whales driving one of the strongest accumulation waves in the token’s history. These parallel developments highlight the contrasting forces shaping altcoin performance as Q4 begins.

While most traders fear volatility, Zexpire turns it into profit by offering structured, fixed-risk plays built on the market’s constant unpredictability.

Key Highlights

  • PI Token Unlock: A major unlock event in early October raises fears of supply flooding fragile markets.

  • Exchange Activity: PI exchange balances surged 10.8% in 24h, with volume climbing to $27.6M.

  • Price Risk: With PI already down 47% in 90 days and a low 1.3% turnover ratio, the market is watching if it can hold $0.26, or slip to the $0.22–$0.24 zone.

  • XRP Whale Buying: Wallets holding 1M–10M XRP now control 10.6% of supply, up from 9.8% in July.

  • August Accumulation: Whales added nearly 900M XRP in August, helping stabilize prices near $3.

PI: Unlock Pressure Builds

PI holders are on edge as October’s unlock approaches. Historically, unlocks create downside pressure on low-liquidity assets, as holders often front-run the event by selling early. With PI’s market structure already weak, the 24-hour jump in exchange balances suggests that liquidity is preparing for increased sell-side activity.

The token’s 47% drop in the last 90 days underscores how fragile confidence has become. Market watchers now question whether PI can hold its ground at $0.26 or if the selling cascade will drag it toward the $0.22–$0.24 support zone.

XRP: Whales Go on a Feeding Frenzy

In contrast, XRP is enjoying renewed confidence thanks to large-scale whale activity. Data shows that mid-sized whale wallets—holding between 1M and 10M XRP—have significantly increased their share of the total supply since July.

The turning point came in August, when whales accumulated nearly 900M XRP, tightening exchange reserves and easing downward pressure. This accumulation has kept XRP trading around $3, despite market volatility.

Source: coinmarketcap 

Zexpire Turns Volatility into Profit

Both PI and XRP underline the force of volatility. For some it brings risk, for others it brings power. Zexpire was built around this single factor. Instead of asking traders to predict direction, it reduces the choice to a simple question. 

Will a crypto price stay in a certain range today, or will it move out of it? If the answer is right, the gain is fixed. If wrong, the loss is capped at the stake. No margin calls, no sudden liquidation, no surprise leverage. The system works on clarity and risk control.

Every prediction runs through $ZX, the token that powers the platform. Early access comes with a benefit. $ZX is offered now at initial prices before listing, giving participants the chance to enter the ecosystem ahead of wider adoption. 

For those who see volatility as constant, joining early means securing a place in a platform designed to thrive on market movement.

Gain Early Access to Zexpire

Pi Network (PI) enters decisive phase amid mixed signals

Source: TradingView

PI trades between 0.19 and 0.35 dollars, sitting close to both the 10 day and 100 day moving average at 0.27. The coin lost 24.54 percent in the last week and 25.94 percent during the past month, extending a six month slide of 62.47 percent. RSI at 48.49 gives no clear trend, while a stochastic read of 29.11 hints at mild oversold pressure. 

A push above 0.35 could trigger a run toward the first ceiling at 0.44, about 25 percent above the top of the current band, then onward to 0.61 for another potential 39 percent. If sellers keep control, support at 0.10 remains the next line, implying a drop of roughly 47 percent from the lower edge of the range. The flat MACD and matching short and long averages lean neutral, yet the oversold data and rising interest in an open network suggest the next swing may tilt upward once 0.35 is cleared.

Ripple (XRP) Eyes Return to Three Dollars  

Source: TradingView

XRP now moves between 2.71 and 3.01 dollars. The coin slipped 3.30 percent in the past seven days, edged 1.98 percent higher over one month, and stands 34.40 percent above its level six months ago. The 10-day average at 2.87 sits above the 100-day mark at 2.80, hinting at gentle upward force. A relative strength score of 63 and a stochastic reading above 70 show active but not overheated demand. 

The price faces resistance at 3.16, about 9 percent above the midpoint, with a higher barrier at 3.46, roughly 20 percent higher. Support lines wait at 2.55 and 2.25, marking possible drops of 11 percent and 21 percent. The mix of rising averages and solid momentum points to a gradual climb toward 3.16 and perhaps 3.46, making a rise more likely than a fall in the near term.

Why $ZX Could Be a Breakout

Zexpire directly addresses one of traders' biggest frustrations: losing money to volatility. Instead of punishing them, volatility becomes the core play.

Zexpire matches the market as it truly is: fast, wild, and unpredictable. That's why adoption potential is high: traders finally have a way to earn from volatility, not lose because of it. And because every play runs on $ZX, the demand grows with user activity.

Fee burns and buybacks tighten supply, while the seed stage offers the lowest price — all this forms a setup for exponential $ZX growth if adoption accelerates.

Buy $ZX now before its value explodes

Conclusion

PI keeps drawing users with its mobile-first plan, while XRP shows steady utility in global transfers. Both coins still look solid for long-term use, yet their gains rely on wider adoption and policy shifts that take time.

Zexpire changes the field today. It is the first DeFi platform that turns volatility into profit. Users face one click: will Bitcoin stay in range or break out before midnight. No margin calls, no liquidations, losses capped. Every play runs on $ZX, which gives fee cuts, buybacks, and rising demand. Buying $ZX now offers early entry into a token built for constant use. $ZX represents a promising opportunity too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/

  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte

  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

LayerNet
NET$0,00000215-50,91%
اشتراک
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 04:00
Major
MAJOR$0,10321-0,22%
Union
U$0,00641+5,03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,0126+6,59%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06083-4,90%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00238-1,65%
Wink
LIKE$0,005299+4,95%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

