Pi Hackathon 2025 Midway Review: From AI to Rewards, Can These Projects Drive Pi Higher?

Pi network has halfway completed the Pi Hackathon 2025, as the participating teams submitted midpoint updates. The event initially began in August 2025, and its final submission is scheduled for October 15, 2025. Pi team released a video to showcase all the developments it has made in the ecosystem to enhance user experience and evolve its real-world utility.

Major Developments in Pi Hackathon

The recently released video provides a sneak peek of some projects that Hackathon is building. The main goal of this project is to explore the practical use of Pi Network and introduce new ways to engage with the platform. Key features of Pi Hackathon are:

Starmax: It is a QR code-based loyalty and rewards system that consolidates points across multiple brands. Pi customers can now simply scan a QR code to access their rewards, eliminating the need for physical loyalty cards.

Nature’s Pulse: This project allows consumers to connect with farmers to purchase fresh and affordable goods using Pi coin. It also facilitates direct delivery, enhancing accessibility and transparency in the supply chain.

Eternal Rush: Other than financial use cases, Pi has also introduced a native online game, showcasing how Pi can be used in the entertainment arena as well. Another game introduced in the hackathon is Spot Nori with integration of Pi coins.

ReloadPi and StreamPi: ReloadPi offers SIM cards and top-ups using Pi coin as payment, while StreamPi allows content creators to monetize through video and story sharing. Both apps highlight real-world use cases of Pi beyond mining.

Pi Hackathon Evolves AI

Pi hackathon introduced Truth Web, an artificial intelligence (AI) project. It handles coding challenges and strategic analysis, and also helps in debugging a prototype. It introduced an evolved version of text-to-speech in multiple languages and an image generator.

All these new apps and projects show Pi Network’s determination to achieve its goal of wide adoption. This can also drive Pi price higher, which is currently trading at $0.2666 with a low daily trading volume of $31 million.