PancakeSwap Introduces Fee-Earning Limit Orders to Transform Decentralized Exchange Landscape

PancakeSwap, a prominent decentralized exchange, has recently announced an exclusive initiative called Fee-Earning Limit Orders. With the launch of Fee-Earning Limit Orders, PancakeSwap endeavors to enable fee generation for traders at the execution of their orders.

As PancakeSwap mentioned, the respective project combines trading precision with passive income opportunities. Additionally, the development also reaffirms PancakeSwap’s prominent position in the decentralized finance sector with the inclusion of CEX-like operability into the DEX world.

PancakeSwap to Fortify Traders with Passive Income through Fee-Earning Limit Orders

By unveiling Fee-Earning Limit Orders, PancakeSwap focuses on benefiting the traders by letting them earn fees as soon as they execute orders. This endeavor is fully automated and leverages the Infivity architecture of PancakeSwap. Hence, the move is set to deliver additional earning opportunities

Particularly, the conventional decentralized exchange (DEX) limit orders often lack the needed 3rd-party services or incentives. On the other hand, PancakeSwap’s initiative facilitates consumers with the provision of 0.1% in the form of trading fee at each time of order execution. Additionally, the Fee-Earning Limited Orders add rewards directly into the wallets of the users, guaranteeing efficiency and transparency, without any other charges.

Driving Institutional and Retail Rewards and Ten Well-Known pairs

Apart from that, the new feature also provides traders with access to 10 prominent trading pairs. These pairs include $CAKE-$USDT, $ETH-$BNB, $BTCB-$USDT, and $USDT-$BNB. Simultaneously, with backing for both selling and buying, the orders that are partially filed can maintain their active status or be retracted anytime, along with accrued fees.

According to PancakeSwap’s Head Chef, Chef Kids, the Fee-Earning Limit Orders of PancakeSwap orders display unique possibilities in the further advancement of DeFi. The executive added that consumers can now get comprehensive control over orders in addition to earning noteworthy fees upon their execution. Keeping this in view, PancakeSwap’s Fee-Earning Limit Orders aim to get institutional and retail user interest to redefine the decentralized trading’s future.