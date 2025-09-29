صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDRs; OpenAI introduced parental controls in ChatGPT, allowing families to set limits and filters for teen users. Parents can restrict features like voice and image generation, but teens’ conversations remain private. The update follows increased pressure after safety concerns and lawsuits involving teen chatbot use. New distress alerts notify parents of possible risks while still [...] The post OpenAI Rolls Out Parental Controls for ChatGPT Teens appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; OpenAI introduced parental controls in ChatGPT, allowing families to set limits and filters for teen users. Parents can restrict features like voice and image generation, but teens’ conversations remain private. The update follows increased pressure after safety concerns and lawsuits involving teen chatbot use. New distress alerts notify parents of possible risks while still [...] The post OpenAI Rolls Out Parental Controls for ChatGPT Teens appeared first on CoinCentral.

OpenAI Rolls Out Parental Controls for ChatGPT Teens

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:41
Wink
LIKE$0.005302+5.01%

TLDRs;

  • OpenAI introduced parental controls in ChatGPT, allowing families to set limits and filters for teen users.
  • Parents can restrict features like voice and image generation, but teens’ conversations remain private.
  • The update follows increased pressure after safety concerns and lawsuits involving teen chatbot use.
  • New distress alerts notify parents of possible risks while still respecting teen autonomy.

OpenAI has unveiled a new set of parental controls for ChatGPT, giving families more oversight of how teenagers use the AI chatbot. The update, announced Monday, is rolling out globally on the web with mobile support coming soon.

The new system allows parents and teens to link accounts, making it possible for adults to set boundaries around when and how their children can interact with ChatGPT. Among the features include content filtering, limits on specific modes such as voice and image generation, and time-based restrictions.

Parents gain new control tools

By linking accounts, parents can tailor ChatGPT’s behavior to align with their family’s needs. The controls include enhanced content filters that reduce exposure to sensitive topics like dieting, hate speech, and viral challenges—filters that are automatically enabled when a teen account is active.

Parents can also decide whether their teenager’s past conversations should be remembered by the chatbot, and whether advanced features such as voice responses are available. If needed, they can restrict access to a simplified version of ChatGPT that is designed to be safer for younger audiences.

One crucial detail is privacy where parents will not be able to read their teen’s ChatGPT conversations. OpenAI stressed that privacy remains central, though parents may be alerted in rare cases where trained reviewers identify signs of serious safety risks.

A response to growing concerns

The launch comes after increasing scrutiny over how young people engage with AI tools. ChatGPT, which has surpassed hundreds of millions of users since its 2022 debut, has faced both praise for its educational potential and criticism for possible misuse.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit against OpenAI claimed that a California teenager relied heavily on ChatGPT before taking his own life. The case amplified calls from advocacy groups, educators, and policymakers for stronger protections. In response, OpenAI accelerated development of parental controls, saying the company felt a sense of urgency to better safeguard its youngest users.

Lauren Jonas, OpenAI’s head of youth wellbeing, emphasized the company’s balanced approach.

Alerts for potential distress

In addition to filtering and usage limits, the parental controls include a new safety mechanism that can trigger alerts if ChatGPT detects behavior that suggests a teen may be in emotional distress. Such cases are reviewed by human moderators before notifying parents. Alerts can be delivered by email, text, or through the ChatGPT app.

The company hopes these alerts will encourage early conversations between parents and teens rather than serve as constant monitoring. Jonas noted that the goal is “to empower families, not to replace parental care with surveillance.”

That said, OpenAI is also working on technology to better identify user age, which would allow it to automatically apply safeguards for minors without relying solely on manual account linking. The company said it will continue refining the parental control system in collaboration with experts, educators, and child advocacy organizations.

The post OpenAI Rolls Out Parental Controls for ChatGPT Teens appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15505+2.60%
MemeCore
M$2.39829-3.97%
Threshold
T$0.01288+0.31%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02464-4.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000736-3.08%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,412.67-1.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01198-1.56%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,930.26
$102,930.26$102,930.26

-0.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,450.07
$3,450.07$3,450.07

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.74
$158.74$158.74

-1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4147
$2.4147$2.4147

-0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17479
$0.17479$0.17479

-0.76%