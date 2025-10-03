OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After $6.6B Secondary Share Sale

TLDRs;

OpenAI completed a $6.6B employee share sale, pushing its valuation to $500B, overtaking SpaceX as the top startup.

Investors including SoftBank, Thrive Capital, MGX, and T. Rowe Price participated, showing confidence in OpenAI’s AI dominance.

Despite strong competition from Meta, Google, and Apple, OpenAI projects $13B in 2025 revenue with 700M ChatGPT users.

A $100B partnership with Nvidia strengthens OpenAI’s computing power and positions it to accelerate next-gen AI development.

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has reached an eye-popping $500 billion valuation following the completion of a $6.6 billion secondary share sale.

The deal, confirmed by sources close to the matter, allowed current and former employees to sell part of their stakes to a group of high-profile investors.

The latest valuation cements OpenAI’s status as the most valuable privately held startup globally, overtaking Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which was last pegged at around $456 billion. Despite offering $10.3 billion worth of stock for sale, only about two-thirds of that amount ultimately changed hands. Analysts suggest the limited participation reflects confidence among insiders in OpenAI’s long-term growth trajectory.

Heavyweights Back the Deal

The transaction drew in some of the world’s most influential investment firms. Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign-backed MGX, and T. Rowe Price were among those purchasing shares.

This is OpenAI’s second major tender offer in less than a year, following a $1.5 billion arrangement with SoftBank in November 2024. The repeat activity highlights both investor appetite for exposure to AI and OpenAI’s growing need to provide liquidity options for its workforce as it scales rapidly.

Secondary sales like this are increasingly common among large U.S. startups, with peers such as Stripe and Databricks using similar mechanisms to balance investor demand with employee incentives.

Surpassing SpaceX, Facing Fierce Competition

While OpenAI’s valuation leap from $300 billion earlier this year to $500 billion now demonstrates strong market confidence, the company faces mounting competitive pressures.

Tech rivals, particularly Meta, have been aggressively courting AI researchers with lucrative offers rumored to reach nine-figure compensation packages. Google, Apple, and numerous Chinese AI firms are also racing to develop advanced large language models, challenging OpenAI’s dominance.

Still, OpenAI’s current footprint is hard to ignore. The company boasts over 700 million global users of ChatGPT and projects an estimated $13 billion in revenue for 2025. With the rollout of ChatGPT 5 and expansion into new regions including India and South Korea, OpenAI continues to extend its global reach.

Partnerships and Expansion Drive Momentum

Beyond internal milestones, OpenAI has secured a landmark partnership with chip giant Nvidia. The deal involves Nvidia committing $100 billion in infrastructure investment while jointly developing next-generation AI systems with OpenAI. This collaboration ensures access to critical computing power at a time when hardware bottlenecks are shaping the future of artificial intelligence deployment.

As the dust settles on this latest tender offer, OpenAI stands not only as the most valuable startup in the world but also as a symbol of the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence. While some skeptics warn of overheated valuations, the ongoing surge of capital into AI underscores the belief among investors that the sector is only beginning to define its role in the global economy.

