OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After $6.6B Secondary Share Sale

2025/10/03 04:23
2025/10/03 04:23
TLDRs;

  • OpenAI completed a $6.6B employee share sale, pushing its valuation to $500B, overtaking SpaceX as the top startup.
  • Investors including SoftBank, Thrive Capital, MGX, and T. Rowe Price participated, showing confidence in OpenAI’s AI dominance.
  • Despite strong competition from Meta, Google, and Apple, OpenAI projects $13B in 2025 revenue with 700M ChatGPT users.
  • A $100B partnership with Nvidia strengthens OpenAI’s computing power and positions it to accelerate next-gen AI development.

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has reached an eye-popping $500 billion valuation following the completion of a $6.6 billion secondary share sale.

The deal, confirmed by sources close to the matter, allowed current and former employees to sell part of their stakes to a group of high-profile investors.

The latest valuation cements OpenAI’s status as the most valuable privately held startup globally, overtaking Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which was last pegged at around $456 billion. Despite offering $10.3 billion worth of stock for sale, only about two-thirds of that amount ultimately changed hands. Analysts suggest the limited participation reflects confidence among insiders in OpenAI’s long-term growth trajectory.

Heavyweights Back the Deal

The transaction drew in some of the world’s most influential investment firms. Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign-backed MGX, and T. Rowe Price were among those purchasing shares.

This is OpenAI’s second major tender offer in less than a year, following a $1.5 billion arrangement with SoftBank in November 2024. The repeat activity highlights both investor appetite for exposure to AI and OpenAI’s growing need to provide liquidity options for its workforce as it scales rapidly.

Secondary sales like this are increasingly common among large U.S. startups, with peers such as Stripe and Databricks using similar mechanisms to balance investor demand with employee incentives.

Surpassing SpaceX, Facing Fierce Competition

While OpenAI’s valuation leap from $300 billion earlier this year to $500 billion now demonstrates strong market confidence, the company faces mounting competitive pressures.

Tech rivals, particularly Meta, have been aggressively courting AI researchers with lucrative offers rumored to reach nine-figure compensation packages. Google, Apple, and numerous Chinese AI firms are also racing to develop advanced large language models, challenging OpenAI’s dominance.

Still, OpenAI’s current footprint is hard to ignore. The company boasts over 700 million global users of ChatGPT and projects an estimated $13 billion in revenue for 2025. With the rollout of ChatGPT 5 and expansion into new regions including India and South Korea, OpenAI continues to extend its global reach.

Partnerships and Expansion Drive Momentum

Beyond internal milestones, OpenAI has secured a landmark partnership with chip giant Nvidia. The deal involves Nvidia committing $100 billion in infrastructure investment while jointly developing next-generation AI systems with OpenAI. This collaboration ensures access to critical computing power at a time when hardware bottlenecks are shaping the future of artificial intelligence deployment.

As the dust settles on this latest tender offer, OpenAI stands not only as the most valuable startup in the world but also as a symbol of the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence. While some skeptics warn of overheated valuations, the ongoing surge of capital into AI underscores the belief among investors that the sector is only beginning to define its role in the global economy.

The post OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After $6.6B Secondary Share Sale appeared first on CoinCentral.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon's role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major "Rio" upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled "RWA REPORT 2025," offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion.
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers' Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to "newish" buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%.
