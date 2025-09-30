Omni Exchange Powers Up Base Trading With Orbs’ Layer-3 Protocols

Omni Exchange just made trading on Base feel a little less like the Wild West and a lot more like what serious traders expect. The cross-chain decentralized exchange has plugged Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols into its platform, meaning traders can now use limit-style orders and time-weighted executions without leaving the blockchain.

In plain terms, you can set a dLIMIT order and walk away, confident the trade will only execute at your target price, or you can use dTWAP to chop a big order into smaller pieces over time to avoid crushing the market and suffering huge slippage. Those features run on Orbs’ Layer-3 tech, which is built to handle execution logic more sophisticated than what typical smart contracts manage on their own.

“Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.”

Omni also polished the user experience so these aren’t scary, nerdy features hidden behind developer menus. Traders can set a limit price, pick how many intervals a TWAP should use, and schedule timing. There’s an order history tab that updates in real time, so you can watch a strategy play out instead of guessing what happened after the fact. It’s a pragmatic mix of power and usability, the kind of thing that actually helps when markets turn volatile.

Orbs, for its part, sees the integration as validation. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.”

Enhancing DeFi Execution

This move isn’t happening in isolation. dLIMIT and dTWAP join Orbs’ growing family of Layer-3 tools, think Liquidity Hub for pooled liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures, all designed to give DeFi platforms the building blocks for more professional trading experiences. Orbs positions itself as a decentralized L3 focused on advanced on-chain trading, using proof-of-stake to offer an execution layer that can run complex scripts beyond typical smart contract limits.

For traders on Base, the practical upside is clear: better control over price, less slippage on big fills, and automated execution that doesn’t require handing over keys to a centralized service. More broadly, integrations like this nudge on-chain trading toward maturity, where you can have sophisticated, CeFi-level execution without losing the transparency and custody advantages that first drew people to DeFi.