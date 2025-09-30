صرافیDEX+
Omni Exchange integrates Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, giving access to advanced order types like limit and time-weighted trades directly on-chain.Omni Exchange integrates Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, giving access to advanced order types like limit and time-weighted trades directly on-chain.

Omni Exchange Powers Up Base Trading With Orbs’ Layer-3 Protocols

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 23:05
orbs

Omni Exchange just made trading on Base feel a little less like the Wild West and a lot more like what serious traders expect. The cross-chain decentralized exchange has plugged Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols into its platform, meaning traders can now use limit-style orders and time-weighted executions without leaving the blockchain.

In plain terms, you can set a dLIMIT order and walk away, confident the trade will only execute at your target price, or you can use dTWAP to chop a big order into smaller pieces over time to avoid crushing the market and suffering huge slippage. Those features run on Orbs’ Layer-3 tech, which is built to handle execution logic more sophisticated than what typical smart contracts manage on their own.

“Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.”

Omni also polished the user experience so these aren’t scary, nerdy features hidden behind developer menus. Traders can set a limit price, pick how many intervals a TWAP should use, and schedule timing. There’s an order history tab that updates in real time, so you can watch a strategy play out instead of guessing what happened after the fact. It’s a pragmatic mix of power and usability, the kind of thing that actually helps when markets turn volatile.

Orbs, for its part, sees the integration as validation. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.”

Enhancing DeFi Execution

This move isn’t happening in isolation. dLIMIT and dTWAP join Orbs’ growing family of Layer-3 tools, think Liquidity Hub for pooled liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures, all designed to give DeFi platforms the building blocks for more professional trading experiences. Orbs positions itself as a decentralized L3 focused on advanced on-chain trading, using proof-of-stake to offer an execution layer that can run complex scripts beyond typical smart contract limits.

For traders on Base, the practical upside is clear: better control over price, less slippage on big fills, and automated execution that doesn’t require handing over keys to a centralized service. More broadly, integrations like this nudge on-chain trading toward maturity, where you can have sophisticated, CeFi-level execution without losing the transparency and custody advantages that first drew people to DeFi.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers' Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
