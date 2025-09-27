صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Novogratz Posits Bitcoin Surge with Dovish Fed Chair Scenario appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Novogratz predicts Bitcoin surge with dovish Federal Reserve changes. Bitcoin might reach $200,000 according to Novogratz’s scenario. The scenario poses potential risks for U.S. economic stability. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz suggested Bitcoin could surge to $200,000 if a dovish Federal Reserve Chair is appointed, potentially influencing U.S. economic stability. This scenario could catalyze significant market shifts, accentuating the tension between crypto growth and America’s economic landscape. Novogratz’s $200,000 Bitcoin View Amid Fed Predictions Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, predicted a potential Bitcoin surge driven by dovish Federal Reserve leadership. His comments center on the belief that a rate cut scenario might boost Bitcoin’s price. This outlook is part of Novogratz’s broader market analysis, linking monetary policy with crypto performance. Changes expected from such a dovish turn are significant. If realized, the scenario could pivot Bitcoin towards an exceptionally high valuation. Institutional involvement, with spot ETFs by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, could further enhance this trend. “If the Fed cuts rates when they shouldn’t be cutting, and you appoint an extremely dovish chairman, that could lead to a moment of ‘final explosive rise’ for Bitcoin. Could Bitcoin go to $200,000? Of course it could… because if this scenario happens, that would be a whole new narrative.” — Mike Novogratz Bitcoin’s Market Landscape: Historical Data and Analysis Did you know? Past dovish monetary policies, such as during the 2020-2021 period, have historically led to Bitcoin reaching new price highs, as risk assets saw increased liquidity. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $109,588.18, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, dominating 57.74% of the market, per CoinMarketCap data. The past 24 hours saw a -1.53% price dip, while a weekly review shows a decline of -5.36%. The trading volume diminished by -27.82%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap… The post Novogratz Posits Bitcoin Surge with Dovish Fed Chair Scenario appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Novogratz predicts Bitcoin surge with dovish Federal Reserve changes. Bitcoin might reach $200,000 according to Novogratz’s scenario. The scenario poses potential risks for U.S. economic stability. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz suggested Bitcoin could surge to $200,000 if a dovish Federal Reserve Chair is appointed, potentially influencing U.S. economic stability. This scenario could catalyze significant market shifts, accentuating the tension between crypto growth and America’s economic landscape. Novogratz’s $200,000 Bitcoin View Amid Fed Predictions Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, predicted a potential Bitcoin surge driven by dovish Federal Reserve leadership. His comments center on the belief that a rate cut scenario might boost Bitcoin’s price. This outlook is part of Novogratz’s broader market analysis, linking monetary policy with crypto performance. Changes expected from such a dovish turn are significant. If realized, the scenario could pivot Bitcoin towards an exceptionally high valuation. Institutional involvement, with spot ETFs by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, could further enhance this trend. “If the Fed cuts rates when they shouldn’t be cutting, and you appoint an extremely dovish chairman, that could lead to a moment of ‘final explosive rise’ for Bitcoin. Could Bitcoin go to $200,000? Of course it could… because if this scenario happens, that would be a whole new narrative.” — Mike Novogratz Bitcoin’s Market Landscape: Historical Data and Analysis Did you know? Past dovish monetary policies, such as during the 2020-2021 period, have historically led to Bitcoin reaching new price highs, as risk assets saw increased liquidity. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $109,588.18, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, dominating 57.74% of the market, per CoinMarketCap data. The past 24 hours saw a -1.53% price dip, while a weekly review shows a decline of -5.36%. The trading volume diminished by -27.82%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…

Novogratz Posits Bitcoin Surge with Dovish Fed Chair Scenario

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:31
COM
COM$0.005947-8.14%
Union
U$0.00647+4.17%
Boost
BOOST$0.04159-26.55%
Particl
PART$0.3072-1.88%
Wink
LIKE$0.005318+6.65%
Key Points:
  • Novogratz predicts Bitcoin surge with dovish Federal Reserve changes.
  • Bitcoin might reach $200,000 according to Novogratz’s scenario.
  • The scenario poses potential risks for U.S. economic stability.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz suggested Bitcoin could surge to $200,000 if a dovish Federal Reserve Chair is appointed, potentially influencing U.S. economic stability.

This scenario could catalyze significant market shifts, accentuating the tension between crypto growth and America’s economic landscape.

Novogratz’s $200,000 Bitcoin View Amid Fed Predictions

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, predicted a potential Bitcoin surge driven by dovish Federal Reserve leadership. His comments center on the belief that a rate cut scenario might boost Bitcoin’s price. This outlook is part of Novogratz’s broader market analysis, linking monetary policy with crypto performance.

Changes expected from such a dovish turn are significant. If realized, the scenario could pivot Bitcoin towards an exceptionally high valuation. Institutional involvement, with spot ETFs by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, could further enhance this trend.

Bitcoin’s Market Landscape: Historical Data and Analysis

Did you know? Past dovish monetary policies, such as during the 2020-2021 period, have historically led to Bitcoin reaching new price highs, as risk assets saw increased liquidity.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $109,588.18, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, dominating 57.74% of the market, per CoinMarketCap data. The past 24 hours saw a -1.53% price dip, while a weekly review shows a decline of -5.36%. The trading volume diminished by -27.82%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research notes that dovish Fed policy may indeed facilitate a macroeconomic boost for cryptocurrencies. Historical analysis suggests potential upsides in crypto valuations during such fiscal scenarios. Institutional entries might further amplify market dynamics, positioning Bitcoin as a clear beneficiary.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-surge-dovish-fed-chair/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10312+0.21%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01259+6.69%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.02363-21.18%
Union
U$0.006434+4.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139326-0.49%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06078-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+6.63%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,238.24
$103,238.24$103,238.24

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.67
$3,476.67$3,476.67

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.92
$158.92$158.92

-1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4299
$2.4299$2.4299

-0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17540
$0.17540$0.17540

-0.42%