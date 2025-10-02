صرافیDEX+
North Korean Hackers Drain $21 Million from SBI Crypto Mining Pool

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/02 02:17
TLDR

  • North Korean hackers are suspected of stealing $21 million from SBI Crypto.
  • The stolen funds were moved through exchanges and Tornado Cash.
  • SBI Holdings has not publicly acknowledged the breach as of now.
  • The attack shows increasing risks in crypto infrastructure targeting.

A major breach has struck SBI Holdings, Japan’s largest traditional financial group, as crypto sleuths ZachXBT and CyversAlerts report that up to $21 million was stolen from its mining pool subsidiary, SBI Crypto. The stolen funds, which included BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and Bitcoin Cash, were moved through instant exchanges and deposited in Tornado Cash. The method used shares similarities with past attacks attributed to North Korean hackers, raising concerns over the increasing threats facing the crypto sector.

SBI Holdings and Its Crypto Involvement

SBI Holdings, a prominent Japanese financial services group, has been expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency space. The company has made significant strides in offering Bitcoin ETFs and tokenized stocks, aiming to provide more accessible crypto services to the public.

However, this growing involvement in the crypto market also increases exposure to potential security threats, as seen with the recent suspected breach of its mining pool, SBI Crypto.Despite the large size of the company, the $21 million in stolen funds represents a substantial amount within the crypto industry.

Crypto sleuths ZachXBT and CyversAlerts traced suspicious transactions originating from addresses linked to SBI Crypto. These funds were later funneled through several instant exchanges and eventually moved to Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused service commonly used to obfuscate transaction trails.

The Suspicious Nature of the Attack

ZachXBT and CyversAlerts have pointed to several indicators that suggest a possible North Korean link to the attack. They noted the methods used in the breach mirror patterns seen in other attacks attributed to North Korean hackers.

The funds were transferred through a series of exchanges and privacy tools that have been previously associated with such attacks. North Korea has been known to target crypto infrastructure, including exchanges, bridges, and mining pools, as a way to fund its operations.

The choice of Tornado Cash to conceal the transactions further aligns with tactics used in past DPRK cybercrime operations. The use of decentralized mixers, like Tornado Cash, allows hackers to anonymize the stolen funds, making it more difficult for investigators to trace the money.

The Role of SBI Crypto and Potential Vulnerabilities

SBI Crypto, a mining pool subsidiary of SBI Holdings, was the likely target of this breach. Mining pools, which facilitate the pooling of resources to mine cryptocurrencies, can present several security vulnerabilities. These platforms manage large volumes of funds and are often linked to multiple parties, increasing the number of potential entry points for hackers.

As crypto infrastructure becomes more complex, so does the opportunity for malicious actors to exploit weaknesses. While the full details of the attack remain unclear, it is possible that hackers identified a weakness in SBI Crypto’s systems, allowing them to siphon off the funds unnoticed. This breach follows a pattern seen in recent months, where North Korean hackers have increasingly targeted smaller, less-secure elements of the crypto ecosystem.

Ongoing Risks and Industry Concerns

Though SBI Holdings has not officially acknowledged the breach, the reported theft underscores the growing security risks in the crypto industry. The attack adds to a troubling trend where North Korean hackers have been focusing on less secure targets, such as mining pools, exchanges, and bridges. These attacks often go unreported, making it challenging to gauge the full scale of the problem.

As more traditional financial institutions like SBI Holdings invest in cryptocurrency, the threat of such cybercrimes is likely to increase. Even if the stolen amount is small relative to SBI’s total resources, the breach serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities present in the crypto ecosystem.

The post North Korean Hackers Drain $21 Million from SBI Crypto Mining Pool appeared first on CoinCentral.

