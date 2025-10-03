صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDR: Bill S.8518 taxes energy for proof-of-work crypto mining, with rates rising above 2.25M kWh in New York. Taxes scale from 2¢ to 5¢ per kWh for crypto miners above set thresholds under new NY plan. Exemptions apply if mining uses off-grid renewable energy not tied to electric grid. All collected funds would support energy [...] The post New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Bill S.8518 taxes energy for proof-of-work crypto mining, with rates rising above 2.25M kWh in New York. Taxes scale from 2¢ to 5¢ per kWh for crypto miners above set thresholds under new NY plan. Exemptions apply if mining uses off-grid renewable energy not tied to electric grid. All collected funds would support energy [...] The post New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity appeared first on Blockonomi.

New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 23:08
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007353-2.50%

TLDR:

  • Bill S.8518 taxes energy for proof-of-work crypto mining, with rates rising above 2.25M kWh in New York.
  • Taxes scale from 2¢ to 5¢ per kWh for crypto miners above set thresholds under new NY plan.
  • Exemptions apply if mining uses off-grid renewable energy not tied to electric grid.
  • All collected funds would support energy affordability programs across New York State.

Crypto miners in New York may soon face a new cost shock. A state senator has introduced a bill targeting energy use in proof-of-work mining. 

The proposed law would levy an excise tax on electricity consumed by mining operations. That tax would funnel into programs helping struggling utility customers. This draft legislation marks a fresh regulatory turn in crypto policy within the state.

Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use Explained

Senate Bill S.8518, filed October 1, proposes adding section 186-h to the state tax code. It would impose an excise tax on electricity used for digital asset mining that uses proof-of-work. The tax applies only to consumption above defined thresholds in New York.

Under the bill, the first 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year per miner incur no tax. For usage between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh, the rate is 2¢ per kWh. Going higher, rates climb: 3¢ for 5–10M kWh, 4¢ for 10–20M kWh, and 5¢ for usage above 20M kWh. 

Not all operations face this tax. Miners using renewable energy, and not tied to grid distribution, could avoid it. Also, entities in a “controlled group” are treated as one for total energy use, meaning affiliated miners pool usage. 

The bill also states tax revenue, including interest and penalties, must fund energy affordability programs. It would take effect immediately and apply to taxable years starting January 1, 2027.

Impact on Crypto Price, Policy & Miners in New York

This excise tax directly links energy costs to mining viability in New York. Miners will have to factor in extra cost per kWh. If power costs are already high, this tax could squeeze margins. That could influence decisions to relocate operations or reduce output.

Because the tax is tied to proof-of-work methods, Bitcoin and older mining chains may feel the pressure more. Altcoins using proof-of-stake or lighter energy models may become more appealing in the state. The move could shift local investment flows.

Some crypto firms might invest more in renewables or off-grid setups to dodge the tax. That incentive is built into the bill’s exemption clauses. But that shift requires capital and planning. Not all miners can pivot quickly.

In markets, price might sense this development as regulatory risk. Traders may view it as a headwind for energy-heavy mining firms, especially those with exposure in New York. But the broader crypto price is unlikely to swing sharply from one state’s tax law.

Supporters, including Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Anna Kelles, frame the bill as balancing environmental concerns and social needs. They argue crypto can’t run free of its energy footprint. Opponents warn of deterrent effects on tech investment.

The bill’s journey now leads to committee review. Lawmakers will debate amendments, cost estimates, and miner pushback. If passed, 2027 will mark a new era of crypto energy taxation in New York.

The post New York Bill Seeks Energy Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Activity appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0041-12.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12806-0.47%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0615-2.87%
WINK
WIN$0.00003745-0.66%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+0.44%
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,523.61
$103,523.61$103,523.61

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.18
$3,483.18$3,483.18

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.34
$160.34$160.34

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4334
$2.4334$2.4334

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17617
$0.17617$0.17617

+0.01%