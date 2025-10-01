Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton

صرافیDEX+
Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) offers a breakthrough in robotic simulation, enhancing precision and adaptability by integrating neural models with traditional physics engines like Newton. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) is revolutionizing the field of robotics by addressing the limitations of classical analytic dynamics models. According to NVIDIA, NeRD's innovative approach allows for more accurate and stable predictions in robotic simulations, even amidst complex, contact-rich environments. Understanding NeRD NeRD is a neural simulation framework that predicts the future states of articulated rigid bodies, such as robots, interacting with their environments. This framework utilizes differentiable models to generalize across various tasks and environments, effectively narrowing the gap between simulation and real-world applications. Unlike traditional task-specific simulators, NeRD can be used as a drop-in backend within physics engines like Newton, allowing teams to switch the physics solver without overhauling existing policy-learning environments. This adaptability is crucial for continuous improvement of robot dynamics through both simulations and real-world experiences. NeRD's Technological Advancements NeRD distinguishes itself with two main innovations: its hybrid prediction framework and robot-centric input parameterization. By replacing the time integration component of traditional simulators, NeRD leverages intermediate simulation quantities to evolve robot dynamics accurately and efficiently. This approach prevents overfitting to specific tasks, enhancing the model's generalizability. The robot-centric parameterization transforms state and contact-related inputs into the robot's base frame, enabling reliable predictions at new spatial locations. This enhances the model's long-horizon prediction accuracy, crucial for complex robotic tasks. Training and Implementation NeRD models are trained using a task-agnostic approach, collecting extensive simulation data to ensure robust model training. Once trained, these models can be integrated into modular physics engines like Newton, serving as interchangeable solvers for existing analytical dynamics and contact solvers. This integration facilitates the reuse of…

Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:31
Peter Zhang
Sep 29, 2025 14:11

Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) offers a breakthrough in robotic simulation, enhancing precision and adaptability by integrating neural models with traditional physics engines like Newton.





Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) is revolutionizing the field of robotics by addressing the limitations of classical analytic dynamics models. According to NVIDIA, NeRD’s innovative approach allows for more accurate and stable predictions in robotic simulations, even amidst complex, contact-rich environments.

Understanding NeRD

NeRD is a neural simulation framework that predicts the future states of articulated rigid bodies, such as robots, interacting with their environments. This framework utilizes differentiable models to generalize across various tasks and environments, effectively narrowing the gap between simulation and real-world applications.

Unlike traditional task-specific simulators, NeRD can be used as a drop-in backend within physics engines like Newton, allowing teams to switch the physics solver without overhauling existing policy-learning environments. This adaptability is crucial for continuous improvement of robot dynamics through both simulations and real-world experiences.

NeRD’s Technological Advancements

NeRD distinguishes itself with two main innovations: its hybrid prediction framework and robot-centric input parameterization. By replacing the time integration component of traditional simulators, NeRD leverages intermediate simulation quantities to evolve robot dynamics accurately and efficiently. This approach prevents overfitting to specific tasks, enhancing the model’s generalizability.

The robot-centric parameterization transforms state and contact-related inputs into the robot’s base frame, enabling reliable predictions at new spatial locations. This enhances the model’s long-horizon prediction accuracy, crucial for complex robotic tasks.

Training and Implementation

NeRD models are trained using a task-agnostic approach, collecting extensive simulation data to ensure robust model training. Once trained, these models can be integrated into modular physics engines like Newton, serving as interchangeable solvers for existing analytical dynamics and contact solvers.

This integration facilitates the reuse of existing policy-learning environments and activates NeRD as a new physics backend, streamlining the process for developers.

Benefits and Future Prospects

Training robots with NeRD enhances simulation stability, accuracy, and generalizability, significantly accelerating policy learning and bridging the sim-to-real gap. This capability enables zero-shot sim-to-real transfer, as demonstrated with various robotic models, ensuring minimal performance loss when transitioning from simulation to real-world scenarios.

Looking ahead, the development of neural simulators for complex real-world dynamics continues to be a promising research area. Future directions include learning neural simulators for more complex robots, fine-tuning from partially-observable data, and expanding to robotic manipulation tasks.

As the robotics field advances, NeRD offers a scalable solution for developing highly adaptable and precise robotic systems, paving the way for more versatile robotic applications.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/neural-dynamics-propel-robotics-development-newton

