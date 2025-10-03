صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Institutional confidence in XRP just got a new signal. VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, has raised $19 million in fresh equity with the stated aim of turning part of its corporate treasury into long-term XRP holdings. While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors. Market Timing and Technical Picture The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals. Sign of Broader Trend This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach. With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP. Institutional Eyes on XRP For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance. The information provided in this article… The post Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Institutional confidence in XRP just got a new signal. VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, has raised $19 million in fresh equity with the stated aim of turning part of its corporate treasury into long-term XRP holdings. While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors. Market Timing and Technical Picture The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals. Sign of Broader Trend This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach. With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP. Institutional Eyes on XRP For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance. The information provided in this article…

Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 03:27
COM
COM$0.005884-8.51%
XRP
XRP$2.4359-3.40%
Particl
PART$0.3074-0.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007023-2.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000925+10.25%
Altcoins

Institutional confidence in XRP just got a new signal. VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, has raised $19 million in fresh equity with the stated aim of turning part of its corporate treasury into long-term XRP holdings.

While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors.

Market Timing and Technical Picture

The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals.

Sign of Broader Trend

This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach.

With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP.

Institutional Eyes on XRP

For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-news-nasdaq-firm-vivopower-raises-19m-to-build-treasury-holdings/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0041-12.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12806-0.47%
COM
COM$0.005886-8.05%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

After years of U.S. sanctions, China moves to ban Nvidia, betting Huawei and homegrown chips are enough to win the AI wars.
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0615-2.87%
WINK
WIN$0.00003745-0.66%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+0.44%
Union
U$0.006263+3.36%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

What China Banning Nvidia Chips Means for the AI Race

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,546.19
$103,546.19$103,546.19

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,486.13
$3,486.13$3,486.13

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.40
$160.40$160.40

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4357
$2.4357$2.4357

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17633
$0.17633$0.17633

+0.10%