صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
While Cardano (ADA) is basking in a crushing 14% drop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is simply standing firm at $0.035. ADA bulls are fighting volatility and temporary crash, while MUTM is convincingly building ground among both retail and institutional investors because of its in-working DeFi utility. Mutuum Finance currently is at stage 6 level of $0.035 […]While Cardano (ADA) is basking in a crushing 14% drop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is simply standing firm at $0.035. ADA bulls are fighting volatility and temporary crash, while MUTM is convincingly building ground among both retail and institutional investors because of its in-working DeFi utility. Mutuum Finance currently is at stage 6 level of $0.035 […]

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shows Strength at $0.035 While Cardano (ADA) Bulls Nurse Brutal 14% Slump

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:00
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000375-6.32%
Cardano
ADA$0.57-2.74%
BULLS
BULLS$237.9-2.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000927+10.22%

While Cardano (ADA) is basking in a crushing 14% drop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is simply standing firm at $0.035. ADA bulls are fighting volatility and temporary crash, while MUTM is convincingly building ground among both retail and institutional investors because of its in-working DeFi utility. Mutuum Finance currently is at stage 6 level of $0.035 in presale. 

Mutuum Finance has already raised more than $16.55 million worth of capital and has seen more than 16,660 holders, which is a good sign in the mood of the market. The platform is secured by both peer-to-peer and pooled lending that has dynamic staking rewards, which enables the users to get yield through absolute ownership of the assets. MUTM is one of the strongest high-upside altcoins in 2025, providing the investor with a real alternative to traditional but price-volatile projects like ADA.

Cardano (ADA) Falls Close to $0.78 Support, What Investors Need to Watch Out For

Cardano (ADA) has been in a downtrend in a bearish trend lately, with its price unable to sustain the mid-range consolidation and now sitting at around $0.78. The traders are eagerly following $0.75–$0.78 support, and any successful defense there may create a relief bounce but any breakdown with further downtrend strength. Patience now is what is required, and traders should not allow themselves to chase the price but see how ADA handles this crucial support. 

With ADA’s volatility, several investors are considering potential new ventures with robust early-stage momentum such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is quietly gaining a following as a growth alternative for those seeking opportunities.

Mutuum Finance Presale Figures Indicate Robust Support

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has achieved a new stage 6 presale record today. The tokens are at $0.035 today, up by 16.17% compared to the previous round. It is very hot, with over 16,660 investors and over $16.55 million invested so far.

Mutuum Finance’s utmost priority is security. The company introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program that urges developers and security researchers to bug discovery and reporting. The findings are graded on four severity levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, to provide end-to-end security protection against the threat and platform security strategy.

Mutuum Finance is a risk-weighted LTV protocol. Every asset boasts a sufficient amount of collateral relative to asset risk to provide a safer and balanced lending process. Additional safeguard of users during times of unexpected market volatility, the protocol contains a buffer reserve facility in which riskier assets hold proportionally larger reserve values as additional collateral.

Dynamic LTV and liquidation ratios are traded to align with prevailing market conditions at the time to render the protocol extremely sensitive and responsive to volatility. Reserve multipliers of as low as 10% for risk classes up to as high as 35% for conservative classes offer an additional level of systemic hedges.

Efficiency is the opposite end of Mutuum Finance’s system. Assets are kept to a minimum so they may be locked up as collateral with the hope that one will be able to borrow maximum amounts of capital to maximum utilization, and such comparable assets are maximized for maximum lending and borrowing efficiency. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) remains at $0.035, raising over $16.55 million from 16,660+ investors and selling well over 50% of its Stage 6 presale. While ADA markets fluctuate, MUTM’s real-world applicability DeFi usability and appreciation in value make it shine as an altcoin. HODL your tokens now before the next cycle.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15505+2.60%
MemeCore
M$2.39829-3.97%
Threshold
T$0.01288+0.31%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02464-4.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000736-3.08%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,412.67-1.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01198-1.56%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,097.72
$103,097.72$103,097.72

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,459.29
$3,459.29$3,459.29

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.25
$159.25$159.25

-1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4235
$2.4235$2.4235

-0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17560
$0.17560$0.17560

-0.30%