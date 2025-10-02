MrBeast Adds 244,179 ASTER As Wallet Nears 950k Tokens

MrBeast Adds 244,179 ASTER, Lifting Total To 949,999 Tokens

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) purchased an additional 244,179 ASTER on October 1, 2025, for about $386,000, marking his third sizable buy in 10 days according to on‑chain tracking. In total, the wallet attributed to him now holds 949,999 ASTER, with the position valued at roughly $1.53 million at the time of reporting.

On September 21, a first recorded deposit of $114,483 was made into Aster. Over the following three days, another $1 million in USDT was added, after which 538,384 ASTER were withdrawn at an average price near $1.87. On September 29, a new transaction acquired 167,436 ASTER for $320,587. On October 1, a further 244,179 ASTER were purchased for about $386,000, bringing the total to 949,999 tokens.

As context, in October 2024, Kasper Vandeloock, CEO of Musca Capital Trader, accused MrBeast of a $23 million cryptocurrency scheme, alleging insider trading, misleading investors, and using influence to promote tokens. These remain allegations attributed to Vandeloock and associated researchers.

