📈 Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed:
🇨🇳 China +0.80–1.10%
🇯🇵 JP225 −0.30%
🇦🇺 AU200.cash +0.66%
💵 Dollar weakness:
USIDX −0.20–0.30%
💶 EUR/USD +0.20%
💴 USD/JPY −0.41%
🥇 Gold surged above $3,800 (+1% daily, +10% monthly), heading for its strongest month since July 2020. Safe-haven demand fuels the rally.
🛢️ Oil dipped at the open but recovered after reports that OPEC+ may raise quotas by ~137 kb/d. Iraq restarted Kirkuk–Ceyhan flows (~180–190 kb/d). Markets stay cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.
🏦 Shutdown risk in the U.S. remains elevated but eased compared to the weekend. BofA sees a 0.1 pp GDP drag per week if it happens.
📉 UBS puts the probability of a U.S. recession in 2025 at 93%, but describes the economy as “weak, not collapsing.”
🚗 Tesla is set to release Q3 sales, with consensus at 448–456k deliveries (vs. 463k last year), boosted by end-of-quarter U.S. tax credits.
🌍 Geopolitics: Xi is said to be pressing Trump on Taiwan in exchange for progress on a trade deal.
