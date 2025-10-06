Morgan Stanley’s new report advises only small crypto holdings for growth

Morgan Stanley’s investment arm has advised financial advisors and clients to take a conservative approach when adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios, limiting exposure to small percentages based on risk tolerance and long-term goals.

According to Morgan Stanley’s October Global Investment Committee report, which guides more than 16,000 advisors who manage approximately $2 trillion in client wealth, the bank advises keeping only a small amount of crypto in diversified portfolios. The report indicates that Morgan Stanley is taking a deliberate yet crucial step toward incorporating digital assets into traditional wealth management.

Morgan Stanley says that crypto prices can change rapidly

The new report by Morgan Stanley informs investors that digital assets, such as Bitcoin, can offer substantial profits but are also risky, even for experienced investors, due to their fluctuating prices and volatility. The analysts stated that individuals who can tolerate higher risk and seek higher returns through “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios can allocate up to 4% of their funds to crypto.

However, investors with “Balanced Growth” portfolios that grow steadily should not invest more than 2% of their money. At the same time, those who wish to protect their wealth or focus on income should disregard crypto entirely.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote that cryptocurrencies have a “double nature,” offering very high returns under favorable market conditions, but losing value quickly when confidence wanes, the economy slows, or regulators intervene.

The report also advised investors interested in crypto to monitor and adjust their holdings periodically, ideally every few months or at least once annually (regular rebalancing)—people who neglect to rebalance risk exposing themselves to risks and losses when the market shifts.

According to the bank, cryptocurrencies can have a place in modern investment plans, but only as a small, carefully controlled part that helps investors gain exposure to new technology and global innovation.

Advisors urge investors to diversify and use crypto in small amounts

Hunter Horsley, CEO of the crypto investment firm Bitwise, stated that people’s views on cryptocurrencies shift when a large and respected bank like Morgan Stanley offers structured guidance on how to incorporate them into client portfolios.

Morgan Stanley’s analysts also compared Bitcoin to “digital gold,” because it has a limited supply and cannot be printed or changed easily. They said that more investors are turning to Bitcoin to protect their purchasing power as inflation rises and the global economy faces more uncertainty.

These analysts added that Bitcoin’s price has reached a new all-time high of over $125,000. Data from blockchain research firm Glassnode also shows that the number of Bitcoins held on exchanges is now at its lowest level in six years. These statistics suggest that an increasing number of investors are holding their coins in personal wallets for the long term, rather than selling them.

The report also mentioned that other companies are also expanding their crypto assets, with companies like E*Trade adding support for Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana on their trading platforms. Clients will be able to buy and sell some of the most popular cryptocurrencies directly through a platform they already trust.

In the final part of the report, Morgan Stanley’s analysts wrote that cryptocurrencies can give portfolios a small diversification benefit when investors handle them carefully. However, they still warned that the benefit only comes when the same investors use crypto in moderation because too much exposure can do more harm than good when the market crashes. They said investors need clear rules on how much to invest, when to rebalance, and how to protect themselves during downturns.

