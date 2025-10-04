صرافیDEX+
More Than 4K Holders Backed Magax As Chainlink & Solana Holders Snap Up This Meme-to-Earn Token In Q4

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:02
Crypto News

Over 4,000 holders are now backing MAGAX, while Chainlink & Solana investors are jumping in. Discover why this meme-to-earn presale is heating up in Q4 with huge upside potential.

The MAGAX presale is gaining serious traction. Over 4,000 holders have already committed, and whispers from Chainlink and Solana communities suggest veteran crypto holders are rotating capital into this high-potential meme-to-earn token. 

In a crypto season often driven by meme narratives and presale hunts, MAGAX’s combination of utility, scarcity, and security is making it one of the hottest stories going into Q4.

Presale Momentum: Holder Count Hits 4K+ in Record Time

MAGAX’s presale has advanced faster than expected, with over 4,000 holders already backing the project. This strong wallet count signals confidence beyond speculation. Each new stage brings a price increase, making early entry more rewarding. 

As Stage 3 unfolds, scarcity is expected to intensify, pushing momentum toward existing holders and fueling a powerful bandwagon effect.

Why Chainlink & Solana Holders Are Paying Attention

What stands out is the growing interest from Chainlink and Solana holders, communities known for valuing strong fundamentals. Their move into MAGAX signals confidence in its potential. 

The project bridges meme appeal with real utility through AI features, DeFi plans, and governance promises. For LINK and SOL investors, MAGAX offers high-upside exposure while staying grounded in structured design.

Utility, Security, and Scarcity: The MAGAX Edge

MAGAX isn’t positioning itself as “just another meme token.” Its model includes several features that aim to support long-term growth:

  • AI-driven Meme-to-Earn backbone: Users who produce viral content or help promote real engagement will earn rewards, while the system filters bots and fake interactions.
  • DeFi roadmap features: Staking, yield farming, and governance are on the horizon, so holders will participate, not just speculate.
  • CertiK audit & security design: To mitigate risk, the contract has been audited, boosting trust among investors wary of presale scams.
  • Stage-based pricing & scarcity: Each presale stage raises the entry price, so early participants reap amplified upside. Once Stage 3 is fully underway, the lower entry window may close.

These layers help MAGAX feel less like a short-lived meme bet and more like a structured presale with serious ambition.

MAGAX’s Explosive Potential as Q4 Gains Momentum

If MAGAX delivers on its roadmap while riding the meme wave, the growth could be extraordinary. Analysts hint at returns in the hundreds or even thousands of times, particularly for early presale entrants.

With the holder count climbing fast, momentum is already visible. Stage 3 may be one of the final chances to secure tokens at discounted prices before listings and hype drive demand higher.

Act While the Window of Momentum is Open

More than 4,000 committed holders and interest from Chainlink & Solana communities show that MAGAX isn’t flying under the radar anymore. This presale is no longer just a meme play — it’s evolving into a case study of how utility, scarcity, and security combine to fuel real potential.

Stage 3 is fast approaching, and the window to secure favorable entry is shrinking. For those looking for the highest upside with structure, MAGAX is one of the most compelling stories in crypto today.

