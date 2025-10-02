MoonBull Hits $200K and Sparks as the Q4’s Breakout Gem – Best New Upcoming Crypto While SUI and Bitcoin Cash Surge

Momentum is building across the crypto world, and investors are paying close attention to projects with game-changing potential. Leading the charge into 2025 are SUI, Bitcoin Cash, and MoonBull, three coins generating major buzz with powerful catalysts like futures listings, price rallies, and one of the hottest presales on the market.

SUI is gearing up for its game-changing Coinbase futures launch, a move that could send liquidity through the roof. Bitcoin Cash continues to prove its staying power, trading in the $560 zone while riding a new wave of daily activity that’s got old-school traders raising their eyebrows. Together, they set the stage for fresh momentum in the crypto world.

But here’s the kicker. Meme coins, once dismissed as peanuts in the crypto bowl, have consistently turned heads with jaw-dropping ROI. The rise of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed how cultural power, community vibes, and timing can flip a casual bet into a fortune. This year, MoonBull takes the meme coin spotlight with a presale that’s already live, turning heads and creating that “don’t miss the train” kind of urgency. For those who missed past moonshots, this might just be the shot at redemption.

MoonBull’s presale is live now, designed with tokenomics that reward holders, stabilize prices, and bake scarcity into every stage. With its 23-stage rollout, the earlier the entry, the bigger the payoff. That’s why early-stage investors are circling like bulls before the charge.

MoonBull Presale: A Rare Chance at 100x Growth

MoonBull ($MOBU) is making noise for all the right reasons. While meme coins often thrive on nothing but hype, MoonBull’s tokenomics are designed to create sustainable growth and build long-term value. Think of it like a bull charging through the market, but with an engine built to reward holders at every turn.

The presale is live and currently at Stage 4, with tokens priced at $0.00005168. Over $200K has already been raised, and more than 600 holders have joined the herd. This isn’t just about hype; it’s about structured growth. The presale follows a unique 23-stage model, with each stage increasing the token price until it hits the listing level of $0.00616. That’s a whopping 11,800% ROI potential from the current stage. Imagine dropping $3,000 in now – by the time the presale reaches the final stage, that small stake could balloon into over $357,000. That’s the kind of math that can change financial futures.

MoonBull also goes beyond hype with governance. Starting at Stage 12, holders will be able to vote on burns, campaigns, and community initiatives. This makes it more than just another meme coin – it’s a movement where every holder has a voice. Security has been locked in with a full audit, liquidity locks, and a transparent roadmap. Unlike many projects that rely purely on vibes, MoonBull has structure and sustainability built in.

Reward-Packed Launch Plan: Why Early Investors Win Big

When the presale wraps up, MoonBull isn’t just hitting the market – it’s rolling out a launch designed to protect and reward early backers. Liquidity will be added to decentralized exchanges and locked for 48 hours, giving traders the kind of stability most new tokens lack. On top of that, a short-term buy-to-sell limit kicks in during the first hour before claims open, blocking sudden dumps and keeping early supporters safe from the typical launch-day chaos.

This approach flips the script on how meme coin debuts usually go. Instead of leaving holders exposed, MoonBull is putting security and community confidence front and center. Built on Ethereum with audited contracts and mechanics that encourage growth rather than fear, the project is quickly standing out as one of the best upcoming crypto presales with real 100x potential. With momentum building and trust already locked in, MoonBull isn’t just talking a big game – it’s showing investors that it knows how to play it.

SUI: Futures on Coinbase and Institutional Buzz

Mark October 20, 2025, on the calendar. Coinbase is rolling out SUI futures, and that’s no small peanuts. Futures listings have historically led to price spikes of around 40 percent, and analysts are already watching SUI’s moves closely. Currently trading at about $3.22, the token could surge toward $4.5 if the expected liquidity wave hits.

Institutional investors are circling like hawks. Daily inflows into SUI have hit roughly $7.53 million, a signal that the big players are paying attention. This could be a game-changer, as futures give institutions a way to hedge without directly holding the token. That said, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Regulatory scrutiny often follows institutional involvement, and smaller Web3 startups might feel the pressure. Still, innovation around compliance could actually help SUI carve out a stronger place in the market.

The Sui blockchain itself is no slouch. It’s gaining traction in Web3 gaming and DeFi, showing that it’s more than just a one-hit wonder. Analysts argue that if trading volumes ramp up during the futures launch, SUI could see momentum that pushes it into uncharted highs. The futures debut is more than just another exchange event – it’s a signal that SUI is ready to play with the big leagues.

If the bulls charge hard, SUI might end Q4 as one of the best cryptos in Q4 2025 for traders who love both innovation and institutional firepower.

Bitcoin Cash: Old Giant with New Energy

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been around the block, but it’s far from finished. Currently priced at $560.57 with a market cap over $11.2 billion, BCH has re-emerged as one of the most active altcoins. Its 24-hour trading volume jumped 20 percent recently, hitting more than $314 million. That’s no small move for a project that once seemed like a sleeping giant.

At its peak, Bitcoin Cash reached $3,785.82. Today it trades 85 percent below that level, but it’s still sitting a massive 630 percent higher than its all-time low of $76.93. That kind of range shows how wild BCH’s journey has been, and why traders still keep it on their radar.

With 20 million tokens in circulation and a fully diluted valuation nearly identical to its market cap, BCH looks relatively stable compared to more speculative plays. While it may not have the same cultural spark as meme coins, its track record gives it credibility in the broader market. And in a space where credibility can be rare, that alone keeps BCH relevant.

Bitcoin Cash isn’t promising the moon, but its steady trading activity suggests it’s still got some fire left in the tank. For investors hunting value plays in Q4, BCH could serve as a hedge alongside higher-risk presales like MoonBull.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull stands out as one of the best new upcoming crypto presales with 100x growth, thanks to its live presale, deflationary tokenomics, and community-driven features. Investors jumping in at Stage 4 are positioning themselves for exponential upside that few other tokens in 2025 can rival.

Meanwhile, SUI is gearing up for its Coinbase futures launch, a move that could ignite institutional involvement and push prices into new ranges. Bitcoin Cash continues to hold its ground as an established player, offering stability even as meme coins and new projects shake things up.For anyone chasing the next big play, MoonBull presale is the ticket that could turn spare change into a bull-sized payday. The presale is live now, and those who hesitate risk watching the herd leave them behind.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions for Best New Upcoming Crypto Presales With 100x Growth

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

MoonBull is currently one of the strongest contenders, with its presale live now and a 23-stage model offering major growth potential.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

Many analysts are eyeing MoonBull due to its structured tokenomics and staking, but SUI and Bitcoin Cash also bring strong momentum in their niches.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, meme coins are evolving beyond hype. Projects like MoonBull combine culture with real tokenomics, while older coins prove demand remains strong.

How does the SUI futures launch affect investors?

The Coinbase futures listing on October 20 could trigger higher liquidity and a price surge, creating opportunities for both retail and institutional investors.

Is Bitcoin Cash still a good investment?

Bitcoin Cash continues to show high trading volumes and market activity, making it a viable option for investors seeking stability alongside growth projects.

Glossary of Key Terms