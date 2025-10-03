صرافیDEX+
Moku starts Grand Arena S1 pre-sale: Booster Boxes (30 packs, 150 cards) with exclusive super-rares. No-loss raffle Oct 8–14; second-chance gacha Oct 15–17.Moku starts Grand Arena S1 pre-sale: Booster Boxes (30 packs, 150 cards) with exclusive super-rares. No-loss raffle Oct 8–14; second-chance gacha Oct 15–17.

Moku Kicks Off Pre-Sale for Grand Arena S1 Booster Box Ahead of $1M Season

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:30
moku

Moku, a Web3 development studio, today opened the pre-sale for the Season 1 Booster Box of Grand Arena, its next-generation daily fantasy platform that uses AI athletes and will launch later this year with a $1 million prize pool for Season One. The pre-sale gives players an early opportunity to secure cards that will be central to competing in Grand Arena contests and to earning the platform’s in-game progression token, mXP.

Grand Arena departs from traditional fantasy sports tied to real-world schedules by offering nonstop contests powered by AI. Players will be able to “rip” packs, assemble five-card lineups, and compete around the clock for rewards. Holders of Moki NFTs gain additional utility: they can train, customize, and watch their AI competitors battle 24/7 inside the Grand Arena ecosystem.

Grand Arena Banner

Each Booster Box in the pre-sale contains 30 packs for a total of 150 cards, and the pre-sale will include exclusive super-rare cards that won’t be available after this window closes. Moku has structured the sale as a two-stage event to boost participant rewards. The first stage is a no-loss raffle that runs from October 8 through October 14.

Tickets are purchased in multiples of 100 RON (1 ticket = 100 RON) and players who deposit within the first 24 hours of the raffle will be entered into special giveaways, including five Champion Slots, coveted slots that determine which Mokis will appear in Grand Arena packs as playable cards. Winning raffle tickets will be able to claim Booster Boxes when the second chance shop opens on October 15.

Tickets that don’t win in the raffle are not left empty-handed: holders can either take a full refund or roll their tickets into the second chance shop. The second chance shop, open October 15–17, operates as a no-loss gacha where rolled tickets can be exchanged for guaranteed rewards of equal or greater value. Available items include Champion Slots, Gems, Moki NFTs, Moki Eggs, Rare Chase Cards and other on-chain assets.

“We’ve been amazed by the community’s response to past raffles. During the Moki Genesis Mint, more than 93,000 tickets were purchased and $10.4 million of interest poured in, and this pre-sale takes things to the next level. Early supporters aren’t just getting first access to Grand Arena cards; they’re first to shape the foundation of the game itself. This is the moment to lock in rare cards, secure Champion Slots, and be part of the very first wave of players who will define the next generation of daily fantasy entertainment,”  said Hantao Yuan, co-founder of Moku.

Pre-Sale Live

Participation requires RON, which players should hold in a Ronin, Rabby or other EVM-compatible wallet. Tickets are bought in multiples of 100 RON and there is no purchase limit. Moku notes that players who need to move funds into RON can bridge from centralized exchanges or use services like Relay or CCIP.

The no-loss raffle officially begins October 8 and closes October 14; the second chance shop and gacha run from October 15 to October 17, with the presale concluding on October 17. Booster Boxes will be claimable when the second chance shop opens on October 15, while other on-chain rewards will be airdropped after the presale ends.

Any unused tickets at the close of the presale will be refunded in full, with refunds processed within 72 hours. For those who miss the pre-sale, Booster Boxes and individual card packs will later be available on secondary marketplaces or when the season officially begins; Moku said that pre-sale Booster Boxes will be fully tradeable on OpenSea and Mavis Market once claimable.

Moku framed the pre-sale not simply as a sales event but as a community moment to help shape Grand Arena’s early economy and card pool. With 24/7 AI contests, trained and customizable Moki NFTs, and a seven-figure prize pool for Season One, the studio is positioning Grand Arena as a continuous, gameplay-first alternative to calendar-driven fantasy competitions.

For more information and updates on the pre-sale, Moku is directing interested players to follow the studio on X and to join its community on Discord; details on the official raffle site will be released closer to launch.

