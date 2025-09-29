Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Depth Chart Heading Into Training Camp

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 04: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks during a press conference after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks tip off training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday, September 30th. They’ll spend three days (September 30th through October 2nd) in Milwaukee before heading to Miami for another three (October 3rd through October 5th).

Their preseason slate begins on October 6th against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee will only play four exhibition games before opening the regular season on October 22nd against the Washington Wizards.

Compared to years past, the Bucks enter training camp with far more questions than answers. Although some won’t be resolved right away, Milwaukee will need to make tough calls about their 15-man roster before opening night.

Bucks’ Roster Breakdown

The Bucks are bringing 21 players into training camp: 15 on guaranteed contracts, one on a partial guarantee, one non-guaranteed, one on an Exhibit 10 deal, and three two-way players.

When the regular season tips off, only 15 roster spots (plus three two-way slots) will be available. That means several players are fighting for their NBA futures.

Guaranteed contracts: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony, AJ Green, Gary Harris, Kyle Kuzma, Chris Livingston, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis Jr., Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, Tyler Smith, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner.

Partial guarantee: Andre Jackson Jr. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster when Milwaukee faces Washington on opening night.

Non-guaranteed: Amir Coffey. With 323 games of NBA experience, he brings size and versatility on the wing. He’s a dark horse not just to make the roster, but to earn a rotation role.

Exhibit 10: Cormac Ryan. This camp deal allows the Bucks to transfer him to the Wisconsin Herd (after they obtained his G-League rights), keeping him in their developmental system.

Two-way contracts: Jamaree Bouyea, Pete Nance, and Mark Sears.

Bucks’ Projected Depth Chart

The Bucks’ biggest camp battles center on their starting five.

Head coach Doc Rivers could go several directions with his point guard spot. Kevin Porter Jr. is the more talented scorer, but Ryan Rollins may fit better alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo thanks to his steady decision-making and off-ball play. A likely scenario is that Rollins starts games, while Porter Jr. finishes them.

On the wings, AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr. bring the best spacing, though they leave Milwaukee undersized. Kyle Kuzma struggled last year at small forward and may be best utilized as a power forward, particularly when Giannis sits. That leaves Rivers with some tough trade-offs to balance shooting, size, and defense.

Point Guard: Rollins, Porter Jr., Anthony, Sears, Bouyea

Shooting Guard: Green, Harris, Ryan

Small Forward: Trent Jr., Prince, Coffey, T. Antetokounmpo, Livingston, Jackson Jr.

Power Forward: G. Antetokounmpo, Kuzma, Smith, Nance

Center: Turner, Portis, Sims

Bucks Final Thoughts

Training camp won’t settle every debate, but it will provide an early look at how Doc Rivers plans to piece together a rotation from a roster in transition.

Rollins and Porter Jr. will jockey for lead-guard responsibilities, Green and Trent Jr. look poised to stretch the floor around Giannis, and Coffey looms as a potential surprise contributor.

For a team hoping to claw their way back into the championship conversation, the margins matter. If Rivers can maximize the fit of his supporting cast—and if a few of these camp battles break Milwaukee’s way—the Bucks might just have the depth and balance to surprise people once the season tips off.