صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips. During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained […]The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips. During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained […]

Microsoft's CTO confirms long-term goal to replace Nvidia/AMD with in-house silicon

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 03:15
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003747-5.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.10349-0.16%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09791+0.70%

The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips.

During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained the company’s approach to AI chips.

Currently, Microsoft relies mainly on Nvidia and AMD chips in its data centers. The company’s priority has been selecting the right semiconductors that deliver “the best price performance” for each chip.

Scott says they’re flexible about chip choices. Nvidia has simply offered the best performance for the price over the years. They’re willing to look at any supplier to make sure they have enough capacity for the demand.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has already started incorporating some of its own chips into its operations. The company introduced the Azure Maia AI Accelerator in 2023, built for AI workloads, along with the Cobalt CPU. Reports indicate the company is developing its next batch of semiconductor products.

Just last week, Microsoft revealed new cooling technology that uses “microfluids” to address chip overheating problems. When questioned whether Microsoft’s long-term goal is to use mostly its own chips in company data centers, Scott responded: “Absolutely,” noting that the company already uses “lots of Microsoft” silicon currently.

Custom chips are just the beginning

According to Scott, the chip strategy is part of a broader plan to eventually create a complete system for data centers.

Scott explains that it goes beyond just the hardware. The focus is on networking, cooling systems, and having the flexibility to make choices that best match computing power to whatever tasks are being run. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are all creating custom chips, not only to reduce their dependence on Nvidia and AMD, but also to better tailor the hardware to their specific requirements.

Major technology companies, including Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, have pledged over $300 billion in capital expenditures this year, with a large portion directed toward AI investments as they attempt to keep up with surging AI demand.

Severe Computing Shortages Persist

Scott pointed out that computing capacity remains in short supply.

Scott says calling it a massive shortage of computing power doesn’t even capture the full scale. Since ChatGPT’s launch, building capacity quickly enough has been nearly impossible.

Microsoft has been expanding capacity through new data centers, but the CTO cautioned that it still falls short of meeting demand.

Scott mentioned that even their most aggressive predictions keep falling short. They’ve rolled out huge amounts of capacity recently, and the expansion will be even bigger in the next few years.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15505+2.60%
MemeCore
M$2.39829-3.97%
Threshold
T$0.01288+0.31%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02464-4.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000736-3.08%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,412.67-1.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01198-1.56%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,181.92
$103,181.92$103,181.92

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,462.19
$3,462.19$3,462.19

-0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.50
$159.50$159.50

-0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4240
$2.4240$2.4240

-0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17565
$0.17565$0.17565

-0.27%