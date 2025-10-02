Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition

Metaplanet acquired 5,288 BTC in Q3 2025; total holdings reach 30,823 BTC.

Bitcoin Income Generation revenue jumps 115.7% to $16.16M.

Long-term target: 210,000 BTC by 2027, backed by major institutional investors.

Metaplanet has taken a bold step in expanding its Bitcoin treasury, acquiring an additional 5,288 BTC during the third quarter of 2025.

This purchase boosts the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, which are currently valued at around $3.33 billion.

The acquisition was made at an average price of $116,870 per bitcoin, reflecting Metaplanet’s continued confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term potential.

CEO Simon Gerovich highlighted that this purchase signals their commitment to maximizing Bitcoin yield, which is expected to reach nearly 500% in 2025.

This fresh influx of Bitcoin has helped power a surge in Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment, which recorded quarterly revenue of $16.16 million, a striking increase of 115.7% compared to the previous quarter.

The company’s strategy to scale operations and deepen its Bitcoin treasury is already paying off, underpinning a much stronger financial outlook for the year.

Metaplanet revises 2025 forecasts

Thanks to the robust Q3 performance, Metaplanet has revised its full-year 2025 guidance with optimism.

Revenue projections now stand at $46.26 million, doubling prior estimates, while operating profit expectations have jumped 88% to $31.97 million.

Gerovich noted that these results prove Metaplanet’s operational scalability and bolster the company’s foundation for a planned issuance of preferred shares, which will support its broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

Despite this upbeat financial revision, Metaplanet’s stock fell 10% during Wednesday’s trading, closing at 516 yen.

Market reactions may reflect an adjustment to the company’s share valuation or investor caution amid macroeconomic factors impacting crypto-related assets.

Scaling beyond Bitcoin

Metaplanet’s growth strategy is not limited to Bitcoin accumulation.

The company recently launched Phase II of its expansion, which includes new income sources such as its Bitcoin.jp media platform and an upcoming Project Nova, aiming to create sustainable revenue streams beyond direct Bitcoin holdings.

Additionally, Metaplanet has attracted strong institutional backing, with Capital Group acquiring an 11.45% stake, alongside investors like Vanguard, JPMorgan, and State Street, reinforcing confidence in the company’s vision.

The firm also plans to fund its ambitious Bitcoin accumulation goals through perpetual preferred share issuances, designed to raise capital without diluting common equity.

CEO Gerovich has set a long-term target of acquiring 210,000 BTC by 2027, aiming to capture roughly 1% of the total global Bitcoin supply.