MetaMask Unveils Perp Dex and Rewards Integration

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:36
Key Points:
  • MetaMask integrates Perp Dex with Hyperliquid, enhancing wallet functionality.
  • Potential doubling of Hyperliquid’s trading volume.
  • Increased Bitcoin volatility expected from this integration.

MetaMask plans to introduce a perpetual DEX and rewards program through an in-wallet integration with Hyperliquid, as revealed on GitHub, targeting its vast user base.

This integration could potentially double Hyperliquid’s trading volumes, intensifying DeFi activity and pressuring centralized exchanges, according to market analysts.

MetaMask Empowers Users with Perp DEX Integration

MetaMask, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet, plans to integrate a perpetual DEX and rewards system through Hyperliquid. Code updates reveal “Perps” tabs and USDC deposit flows tailored for perpetual trading within MetaMask. This move aims to transform user wallets into full trading terminals.

The integration may significantly amplify Hyperliquid’s trading volume from its current $8-10 billion daily, potentially doubling it. Bitcoin volatility could rise, driven by the massive user base’s engagement with perpetual trading, highlighting the intensifying competition between decentralized and centralized exchanges.

Market Implications and Potential Regulatory Challenges

Did you know? A similar feature launch by the Solana-based Phantom wallet recently expanded its user base significantly, illustrating MetaMask’s potential impact on DeFi wallet user engagement.

Ethereum (ETH) currently holds a market value of $4,117.03, with a total market cap of approximately $496.94 billion, sourced from CoinMarketCap as of September 29, 2025. Its 24-hour trading volume has surged to $30.82 billion, showing a 67.02% increase, reflecting dynamic market participation.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest this integration could spur further development in wallet functionalities, potentially prompting regulatory scrutiny. Such integration may pave the way for further competitive innovations in the DeFi sector, enhancing technological advancement. Discover more about how the Ethereum market is evolving in light of these trends.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/metamask-launches-perp-dex-rewards/

