MetaMask Announces Points System, Token Airdrop Anticipated

- MetaMask introduces points-based rewards to prepare for MASK token release.
- Spot trading earns 80 points per $100.
- Using LINEA chain doubles points earned.
MetaMask, by Consensys, has published its points calculation rules on GitHub, incentivizing trading activities with a focus on futures as part of its new rewards program.
The initiative hints at a potential MASK token airdrop, potentially impacting Ethereum-based assets and increasing on-chain activity on the LINEA chain significantly.
MetaMask’s New Rewards: Boosting User Engagement and Anticipation
MetaMask, developed by Consensys, has released a new points-based rewards program aimed at increasing user engagement ahead of a potential MASK token airdrop. Published on its official GitHub, the system rewards spot trading with 80 points per $100 and futures trading with 10 points per $100. Activities on the LINEA chain will receive a 100% points bonus.
Using the LINEA chain doubles the points users earn, encouraging the adoption of Ethereum’s Layer 2 solution. The rewards system is expected to increase total volume and on-chain activity as users strive for greater rewards and potential airdrop eligibility.
Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys, confirmed the imminent arrival of the MASK token, saying, “The MASK token is ‘coming’ and may arrive sooner than expected.” This statement, coupled with the reward initiative, has spurred market anticipation and heightened user interest within the MetaMask-integrated ecosystems.
Ethereum Market Insights Amid META Points Program Launch
Did you know? The LINEA chain, offering 100% point bonuses, reflects a common strategy to drive adoption of new Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, reminiscent of past Uniswap incentives.
Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,501.97, boasting a market cap of $543.40 billion. Over the last 24 hours, trading volumes decreased by 14%, reaching $40.71 billion according to CoinMarketCap. ETH’s price has surged 30.39% in the past day, with a notable 78.23% gain over 90 days.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:25 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
The Coincu research team suggests MetaMask’s program may enhance Ethereum transaction volume and future MASK token valuation. Historical trends indicate reward initiatives like this can prompt increased platform engagement and speculative trading, potentially influencing on-chain liquidity.
Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/metamask-points-system-token-airdrop/